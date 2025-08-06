Joe Gibbs Racing on a quiet countdown to life after Denny Hamlin, with time still on their side

Even though Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing announced a multi-year contract extension in July, the clock has quietly started ticking toward a future without the most successful driver in team history.

There was no shock in the announcement that Hamlin, 44, would remain in the No. 11 Toyota Camry through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. But the final act has begun. He has confirmed that this extension is likely to be his last.

JGR will soon face a reality it hasn't had to deal with in two decades - a NASCAR world without Denny Hamlin in one of its cars. That makes the next two years less about contingency and more about succession.

Denny Hamlin is still all-in but calling the final lap himself

Denny Hamlin and team owner Joe Gibbs (left) after the 2020 Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

The extension, announced on July 25, 2025, keeps Denny Hamlin behind the wheel of the No. 11 for what will be his 21st, 22nd, and 23rd full seasons. It's the only Cup ride he's ever known. With 58 Cup Series wins, he ranks 11th all-time and has four victories already in 2025.

"Joe (Gibbs) and everyone at JGR are family to me... We've had a solid start to this season, and we've been able to welcome some great new partners this year, so there are a lot of exciting things happening with our team not only now, but also into the future," Hamlin said in the announcement.

Among those new partners is Bob's Discount Furniture, which signed a multi-year agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing as a sponsor on the No. 11. Team owner Joe Gibbs added in the statement:

"I really appreciate Denny and everything he has meant to our organization. It is just really special when you think about everything we've experienced over the past 20 years... and we are thrilled he has been able to spend his entire career with us."

But Denny Hamlin doesn’t want to fade out. He wants to exit on his own terms.

"I want the ability to know I can win my last race. That's going to be the deciding factor," Hamlin told NASCAR.com.

If the drop-off comes, he’ll pull the plug. If he continues to win, the contract gives him three more full years. But regardless of how it ends, JGR will face a tough task replacing him.

5 Toyota prospects likely to replace Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin is more than just a successful driver. He is the driver who made JGR's No. 11 car iconic again. Every single one of his 706 Cup starts has come for Gibbs. He's won three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, and a Coca-Cola 600. He's also made the playoffs a record 18 times and has reached the Championship 4 on four occasions.

No one else has ever driven the No. 11 car in the Cup Series for Gibbs since Hamlin's debut. But inside the garage, the conversation has already started. What happens in 2028?

The good news is that Toyota has a talent-rich pipeline. The development system under Toyota Racing Development (TRD) is as stacked as it's ever been, and Joe Gibbs Racing will have the luxury to pick. Here are five Toyota prospects who are potential successors for the No. 11 car in the NASCAR Cup Series:

5. William Sawalich – Joe Gibbs Racing (#18 Xfinity)

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver William Sawalich (18) at Sonoma. Source: Imagn

William Sawalich is in his rookie Xfinity season and currently sits 160 points below the playoff cutline. But the record doesn't reflect his potential. The 18-year-old has already earned six top-10s this year, is a two-time ARCA East champion, 2022 Trans-Am TA2 ProAm Series title.

Sawalich has time on his side and development still ahead. But within JGR, he's a known quantity, and his familiarity with the system could be an advantage come 2028 if he continues to grow.

4. Brent Crews – TRICON Garage (#1 Truck/ARCA/TA2)

NASCAR ARCA West Series driver Brent Crews (22) during the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100. Source: Imagn

Brent Crews doesn't fit the mold. At 18, he's racing across three disciplines - the Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and Trans-Am. He's already won two ARCA races and has turned heads with a top-10 in just his second NASCAR Truck start (P8 at Lime Rock Park). A former Trans-Am TA2 Series champion at just 15 and the youngest-ever POWRi National Midget winner, he's been fast everywhere he's gone. He will be 21 in three years and is likely to replace Denny Hamlin.

3. Giovanni Ruggiero – TRICON Garage (#17 Truck)

Giovanni Ruggiero during qualifying for the Fresh From Florida 250. Source: Imagn

Gio Ruggiero might be the most versatile driver in Toyota's development lineup. The 19-year-old has a solid short-track resume, including championships in the CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series, and Pro Late Model Series.

After winning in ARCA last year, he's moved full-time to the Truck Series this year and has six top-10 finishes, showing adaptability. He's 99 points below the cutline, but his consistency is notable.

2. Taylor Gray – Joe Gibbs Racing (#54 Xfinity)

Taylor Gray walks before the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Taylor Gray is in his first full-time Xfinity Series. The 20-year-old sits +67 above the playoff cutline with 11 top-10 finishes and 190 laps led. He was a championship contender in Trucks last year and nearly won the ARCA East title two years ago. That combination of results and experience makes him one of the most polished young drivers in TRD's umbrella.

1. Corey Heim – TRICON Garage (#11 Truck)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim (11) after winning at WWT. Source: Imagn

If there's an apparent heir label to Denny Hamlin, Corey Heim might be it already. The 23-year-old has dominated the 2025 Truck Series season, locking up the regular season championship with two races still remaining. He has five wins, five more top-five finishes, and has looked every bit like a driver ready for Cup-level responsibilities.

Heim already has experience working alongside JGR drivers, notably with Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell joining him in TRICON entries this year. By 2028, Heim could be a proven Xfinity or part-time Cup driver - maybe even a competitor to Hamlin in the final season before becoming his successor.

