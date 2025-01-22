Kelly LaJoie reveals Corey LaJoie's hilarious take on her style in new OOTD update

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's wife Kelly recently took to Instagram to share a new OOTD black bottoms and a black overcoat with a layer of denim covering the base black outfit.

Kelly paired the multi-layered look with a green cap and a pair of glasses, making for the ideal fit to run errands or carry out everyday chores while striking a balance between style and comfort.

Kelly LaJoie's OOTD update (Image via Instagram/ @kellajoie)

In addition to sharing her outfit of the day, Kelly LaJoie also shared Corey LaJoie's take on her overall style. Revealing the same, the former Rick Ware Racing driver's wife wrote:

"As my husband says my style is somewhere between could be homeless/ could be famous"

Corey and Kelly have been married for approximately five years and share three children -- Levi Ronnie, Jenson Daniel and Pierce. While not much is known about their love story, the 33-year-old racer announced the news of his marriage to Kelly via a Facebook post on December 31, 2018. The post featured a photo of him and Kelly flaunting her engagement ring with the caption:

"So I get to marry my best friend today. Happy New Year to everyone! #TheJoieofLove"

Kelly LaJoie often shares snippets of her parenting journey and photos from the racetrack supporting Corey, and has put forth glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram as well.

Corey LaJoie hints at plans for the 2025 NASCAR season after being dropped by Rick Ware Racing

On January 15, 2025, Corey LaJoie's team since September 2024, Rick Ware Racing announced that Cody Ware, the son of the team owner will steer the No. 51 car for this year's NASCAR Cup Series season. This put Corey's NASCAR career for the 2025 season in an uncertain position resulting in multiple speculations surrounding his career as a racer.

The 33-year-old speedster had shifted to Rick Ware Racing from his third season with Spire Motorsports driving the No. 7 Chevrolet, given the two teams had negotiated a deal to put Corey in RWR for the final seven races of 2024.

However, in a recent Instagram video, Corey LaJoie hinted at his plans for the 2025 NASCAR season. The video showcases the former RWR racer hanging up a helmet featuring the theme of his podcast Stacking Pennies post following which he proceeds to read comments and articles concerning his uncertain racing future.

One of the articles featured in the video claims that Corey may be participating in the broadcast booth. On the other hand, the screenshot of a comment suggests the former RWR driver to "keep stacking those pennies", encouraging him to hoist the Harley J. Earl trophy given to the racer of the Daytona 500 NASCAR race in February.

Holding the podcast mic close to himself, Corey LaJoie looks into the camera and winks. He captioned the reel:

"I love the internet. 😉 #stackingpennies"

Corey hasn't specified what the video or the caption means, leaving his fans excited and speculative of multiple outcomes.

Corey LaJoie debuted full-time in racing in 2019. Since then, he has scored a total of 11 Top 10s and 4 Top 5s in the NASCAR Cup Series.

