Kurt Busch reflects on racing debut and first Cup Championship victory

2017 Daytona 500 winner and Kyle Busch's older brother, Kurt Busch, recently took to Instagram to reflect on his racing debut and his first Cup Championship victory. Sharing three photos as a comparison to how far he's come, Kurt's first image features the former 23XI Racing driver's first race, which took place at the age of 16.

Ad

On the other hand, the second image shows Kurt posing alongside his 2004 Nextel Cup Series championship trophy, while the third image depicts Kurt holding his Nextel Cup Series trophy. Yet another trophy, which appears to be the one he received from his debut race, also featured.

In the caption of his latest Instagram post, Kurt Bush wrote:

"Let’s take a trip down memory lane…so many stories to be told. My first ever race was in 1994 as a 16 year old in Pahrump, NV. Fast forward 10 years later I won the Cup Championship."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kurt Busch entered the NASCAR racing arena with the Truck series in 2010, and his career in the Truck series lasted until 2012, comprising 20 Top 10 finishes, 4 poles, and 4 wins across 28 appearances. Kurt then made a move to the Xfinity Series in 2006 and concluded his run in the series in 2013.

In his racing career spanning 23 years, Kurt Busch achieved a Cup title and won 44 races. Before racing for 23XI Racing, Kurt raced for Team Penske, Roush Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Phoenix, Chip Ganassi Racing, and Stewart-Haas.

Ad

Kurt announced his departure from NASCAR at the Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2023. Moreover, the 2004 Cup Series champion was recently nominated for NASCAR's Hall of Fame.

Expressing his gratitude toward the honor, the 46-year-old speedster took to Instagram and wrote:

"I am very grateful to be nominated for NASCAR’s Hall of Fame. It’s an honor to be recognized at this top level. Thank you to NASCAR, my race teams, my family and to the race fans."

Ad

Ad

Why did Kurt Busch retire from Cup Series racing? Details explored

Kurt Busch announced his retirement in 2023, citing the prolonged effects of a concussion that he suffered during a qualifying crash in 2022 at the Pocono Raceway. The accident caused Kurt's ride to slam into the wall backward, smacking the front end of his Toyota.

Putting an end to his racing journey in NASCAR at the time, Kurt said (via AP News):

Ad

“My body is just having a battle with Father Time,” Busch said. “I’ve had arthritis ever since I can remember. My gout has flared up where I can barely walk in some days. Just pushing to get through physical therapy and continuing to work out. It’s time for a new journey, and I’m excited to get started.”

Ad

Ad

During his retirement announcement, Kurt expressed interest in and a desire to return to racing one day. However, he mentioned that he would not be a part of NASCAR's premier series again. Kurt cited stamina, heart, and focus as the prime requirements for NASCAR's highest level. The former 23XI Racing driver added that he couldn't contribute and compete week in and week out at the time.

Acting on his statement about returning to racing, Kurt Busch participated in the Race of the Champions in Sydney in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.