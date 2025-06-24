Kyle Larson picks Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson as the GOAT of NASCAR

Kyle Larson recently made an appearance on the Field Day series by YouTuber That Guy Garf, where he discussed if he'd attempt the double again, the popularity of F1 hurting NASCAR and his racing superstition.

At one point, Garf asked the Hendrick Motorsports ace about who he considered the LeBron James equivalent of NASCAR. Responding to the same, Larson took his own name in addition to Denny Hamlin. Answering a question about who he thought was the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in NASCAR, the No. 5 racer said:

"I think the greatest of all time would be Jimmy Johnson. I mean seven-time champion in the modern era of NASCAR, I think you know, I just think like it just gets tougher and tougher to win races and win championships with formats and cars getting better and closer and drivers getting better. So for what he did, winning five in a row and then another two like in the modern era is incredible." (21:48 onwards)

Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024, Jimmie Johnson currently co-owns Legacy Motor Club. The NASCAR icon is the only driver to have won five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010 and co-holds the record for most premier series championships alongside Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

While Larson has recently expressed high regard for Jimmie Johnson, the Hendrick Motorsports racer was likened to "Jimmie in his prime" by former NASCAR crew chief Steve Letarte.

Shortly after Kyle Larson marked his third victory of the season by winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, Letarte discussed his Cup Series dominance on NASCAR's Inside the Race segment.

“For me, his personality (Larson) reminds me a little of Jimmie in his prime. I was fortunate enough, crew chief in the building and saw Jimmie. I’ll admit from race 1 to championship seven to today, when I call Jimmie Johnson on the phone it’s the same guy. The conversation may change a little bit, but he is the same humble, aw shucks, even as a team owner, I just feel like he is as authentic as he can be. And I get a little bit of that out of Kyle Larson," Steve Letarte said. (5:40 onwards)

The former NASCAR crew chief mentioned that Larson and Jimmie's personalities are very different; however, they have a similar "authentic, honest trait."

Kyle Larson delivers honest take on 'greatest driver in the world' narrative

In a pre-race interview with Amazon Prime before Viva Mexico 250, Kyle Larson put forth his two cents on the 'greatest driver in the world' narrative about him. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said that he doesn't necessarily agree with the public's perspective about his greatness in the racing world.

However, Larson added that being compared to Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti made him feel "really good."

"But I’m still, I’m only 32 and I’ve got a lot of racing left to do, and hope I can accomplish a lot more to really feel like I’m deserving of that credit, but I do appreciate it and it just makes me kind of have more drive to try and live up to that hype, I guess." Kyle Larson said

Kyle Larson currently stands second on the NASCAR Cup Series table with 569 points and is on top of the playoff standings with 23 points.

