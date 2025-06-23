NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 23, 2025 11:50 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono (Source: Imagn)

Seventeen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe became the latest winner of the season after winning The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22.

Briscoe won after saving enough fuel in the final 30 laps and then held off his teammate Denny Hamlin to cross the finish line in P1.

also-read-trending Trending

With the win, Briscoe locked his playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved to ninth place in the Cup Series points table with 450 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Pocono, Denny Hamlin gained 51 points and is up to third with 545 points.

After a P27 finish at Pocono, William Byron gained 19 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 623 points. His teammate, Kyle Larson, is 54 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Chris Buecsher, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a fourth-place finish. He gained 48 points and is 11th in the standings with 421 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 16th and gained 25 points. He moved to 10th in the points table with 436 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 17th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 623
  2. Kyle Larson - 569
  3. Denny Hamlin – 545
  4. Chase Elliott – 543
  5. Tyler Reddick - 490
  6. Christopher Bell - 544
  7. Ryan Blaney - 503
  8. Ross Chastain - 454
  9. Chase Briscoe - 450
  10. Joey Logano – 436
  11. Chris Buescher - 421
  12. Bubba Wallace - 412
  13. Alex Bowman - 403
  14. Austin Cindric - 368
  15. Josh Berry – 354
  16. AJ Allmendinger - 344
  17. Ryan Preece - 383
  18. Erik Jones - 341
  19. Kyle Busch - 340
  20. Carson Hocevar - 333
  21. John Hunter Nemechek - 332
  22. Michael McDowell - 332
  23. Ty Gibbs - 319
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 319
  25. Zane Smith - 304
  26. Austin Dillon - 297
  27. Daniel Suarez - 296
  28. Todd Gilliland - 295
  29. Justin Haley - 265
  30. Brad Keselowski – 261
  31. Shane van Gisbergen - 248
  32. Noah Gragson - 245
  33. Ty Dillon - 240
  34. Cole Custer - 219
  35. Riley Herbst - 197
  36. Cody Ware - 109
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 35
  38. Katherine Legge - 12

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications