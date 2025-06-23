NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Seventeen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe became the latest winner of the season after winning The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22.

Briscoe won after saving enough fuel in the final 30 laps and then held off his teammate Denny Hamlin to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Briscoe locked his playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved to ninth place in the Cup Series points table with 450 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Pocono, Denny Hamlin gained 51 points and is up to third with 545 points.

After a P27 finish at Pocono, William Byron gained 19 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 623 points. His teammate, Kyle Larson, is 54 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Chris Buecsher, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a fourth-place finish. He gained 48 points and is 11th in the standings with 421 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 16th and gained 25 points. He moved to 10th in the points table with 436 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 17th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 623 Kyle Larson - 569 Denny Hamlin – 545 Chase Elliott – 543 Tyler Reddick - 490 Christopher Bell - 544 Ryan Blaney - 503 Ross Chastain - 454 Chase Briscoe - 450 Joey Logano – 436 Chris Buescher - 421 Bubba Wallace - 412 Alex Bowman - 403 Austin Cindric - 368 Josh Berry – 354 AJ Allmendinger - 344 Ryan Preece - 383 Erik Jones - 341 Kyle Busch - 340 Carson Hocevar - 333 John Hunter Nemechek - 332 Michael McDowell - 332 Ty Gibbs - 319 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 319 Zane Smith - 304 Austin Dillon - 297 Daniel Suarez - 296 Todd Gilliland - 295 Justin Haley - 265 Brad Keselowski – 261 Shane van Gisbergen - 248 Noah Gragson - 245 Ty Dillon - 240 Cole Custer - 219 Riley Herbst - 197 Cody Ware - 109 Jimmie Johnson - 35 Katherine Legge - 12

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28.

