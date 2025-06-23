NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Seventeen races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe became the latest winner of the season after winning The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22.
Briscoe won after saving enough fuel in the final 30 laps and then held off his teammate Denny Hamlin to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Briscoe locked his playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved to ninth place in the Cup Series points table with 450 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Pocono, Denny Hamlin gained 51 points and is up to third with 545 points.
After a P27 finish at Pocono, William Byron gained 19 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 623 points. His teammate, Kyle Larson, is 54 points behind in the regular season championship standings.
Chris Buecsher, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage as he secured a fourth-place finish. He gained 48 points and is 11th in the standings with 421 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 16th and gained 25 points. He moved to 10th in the points table with 436 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 17th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 623
- Kyle Larson - 569
- Denny Hamlin – 545
- Chase Elliott – 543
- Tyler Reddick - 490
- Christopher Bell - 544
- Ryan Blaney - 503
- Ross Chastain - 454
- Chase Briscoe - 450
- Joey Logano – 436
- Chris Buescher - 421
- Bubba Wallace - 412
- Alex Bowman - 403
- Austin Cindric - 368
- Josh Berry – 354
- AJ Allmendinger - 344
- Ryan Preece - 383
- Erik Jones - 341
- Kyle Busch - 340
- Carson Hocevar - 333
- John Hunter Nemechek - 332
- Michael McDowell - 332
- Ty Gibbs - 319
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 319
- Zane Smith - 304
- Austin Dillon - 297
- Daniel Suarez - 296
- Todd Gilliland - 295
- Justin Haley - 265
- Brad Keselowski – 261
- Shane van Gisbergen - 248
- Noah Gragson - 245
- Ty Dillon - 240
- Cole Custer - 219
- Riley Herbst - 197
- Cody Ware - 109
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
- Katherine Legge - 12
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28.
