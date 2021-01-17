Kyle Larson wins Chili Bowl Nationals 2021, makes it 2 in a row

Saying Kyle Larson has kickstarted 2021 in supreme fashion is an understatement.

After adding the 410 Sprint Car Driver of the Year award to his resume, he has now gone on to win the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals held last night.

This win marks his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals victory, having led all 55 laps. Kyle Larson, however, conceded that he made a lot of mistakes along the way.

Following his victory, Kyle Larson said:

"I had to work way harder for that one than last year’s. I could feel Grant pressuring me. … Thankfully was able to hold them off.”

Christopher Bell, who was giving Kyle Larson a run for his money in the second spot, lost out after hitting a trough. As a result, he ended up finishing thirteenth. Justin Grant finished behind Larson in second place.

RECAP/RESULTS >> Larson Goes Back-To-Back At The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals! Find out more at https://t.co/wv2WKN8ihn pic.twitter.com/cb0Rr05yo7 — Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) January 17, 2021

Larson's win makes it only the third time in seven years that a driver has registered back-to-back victories in the competition. He now joins three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell('17-'19) and Rico Abreu ('15-'16).

What makes Kyle Larson a strong contender to win the 2021 Cup Series?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 - Practice

Kyle Larson is no stranger to racing in the Cup Series. He has had six wins over his six full-time seasons, along with 223 starts.

Larson's multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports(HMS), and the presence of a solid team around him should be a confidence booster for the 28-year-old.

Who else is ready to see @KyleLarsonRacin hit the track in 2021? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AMkCTID5VC — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 2, 2021

In addition to this, the races lined up for the season also bode well for the experienced campaigner. At Daytona 500, Kyle Larson has two consecutive Top-5 finishes.

Moving onto Homestead-Miami, Las Vegas and Phoenix, he has been able to register three Top-5s in the past.

The much-awaited dirt-track race at Bristol can be considered Kyle Larson territory. He is one of the best there is when it comes to racing on dirt and will go into the contest as a top favorite.

All of the above, along with the endeavor to redeem himself post the 2020 suspension, makes Kyle Larson a force to reckon with come February.

