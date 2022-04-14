NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Where to watch Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway? Streaming information and more

The NASCAR circus will be coming to you live from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend with the Food City Dirt Race. Making a comeback for the 2022 season, the dirt oval is all set to provide a weekend full of thrilling racing action following its inaugural race last year.

Fresh off the weekend at Martinsville Speedway, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with minimal grip in Tennessee after the exciting Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The Bristol Dirt Race. Easter Sunday on FOX. The Bristol Dirt Race. Easter Sunday on FOX. https://t.co/Q4b3tvlvMp

Fans can enjoy the chaos of short track racing on the 0.5-mile oval covered in red dirt this Sunday before the teams head to the Talladega SuperSpeedway on April 25, 2022. A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 250 laps and 133 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang for Team Penske, won the race last year and will be looking for back-to-back wins in the Volunteer State.

It remains to be seen who can conquer the dirt this time around in 2022.

Where to watch the NASCAR 2022: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Friday, April 15, 2022

First Practice Session: 04:05 pm EST on FS1 and FOX Sports App

Final Practice Session: 06:35 pm EST on FS1 and FOX Sports App

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Qualifying is divided into four heat races for the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race, which can be seen on FS2 and the FOX Sports App at the following times:

Qualifying Race 1: 06:00 pm EST on FS2 and FOX Sports App

Qualifying Race 2: 06:15 pm EST on FS2 and FOX Sports App

Qualifying Race 3: 06:30 pm EST on FS2 and FOX Sports App

Qualifying Race 4: 06:45 pm EST on FS2 and FOX Sports App

Sunday, April 17, 2022

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will air on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 07:00 pm EST. Live streams for the dirt race can be found on the FOX Sports App, which is available for both iOS and Android devices as well as FOX.com.

Edited by S Chowdhury