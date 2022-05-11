NASCAR 2022: Top 5 highest-paid drivers

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, better known as NASCAR, is the governing body for the Cup Series, which is one of the premier forms of motorsports in the United States of America.

Along with the open-wheeled NTT IndyCar series, the two series make up the majority of globally renowned genres of motorsport in the country. As with every other form of racing, NASCAR is a multi-million dollar machine with monetary compensations to match its status.

Drivers in today's day and age represent not just their team but organizations that sponsor them, which makes them one of the most handsomely paid athletes in the world.

Top 5 highly-paid drivers in NASCAR

Rochester Hills, Michigan native Brad Keselowski started his 2022 Cup Series season as a driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He parted ways with Team Penske in 2021 after driving for them for over ten years. His current salary stands at $9,400,000 with sponsors such as Fastenal, Castrol and Kohler Generators featuring on his #6 Ford Mustang

4. Martin Truex Jr.: $10,400,000

41-year-old Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. drives for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2022 season with a big cheque of $10,400,000 to his name. Truex Jr.'s #19 Toyota Camry TRD can be seen with sponsor logos from Bass Pro Shops and Reser's Fine Foods.

Kevin Harvick is one of the most experienced guys among this year's Cup Series drivers. The Bakersfield, California native has over twenty years of experience in the highest echelon of stock car racing. He currently drives for Stewart-Haas Racing and takes home a cool $10,900,000. Harvick's #4 Ford Mustang is sponsored by Gear Wrench and Wood Brothers Pizza among various others.

Tampa, Florida native Denny Hamlin partners Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing and has been around the NASCAR circus for well over eighteen years. The 41-year-old takes home $13,100,000 as compensation for driving full-time in the Cup Series. Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry TRD is sponsored by FedEx and SportClips.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is one of the most recognizable faces in the sport. This means he is currently the highest paid driver in the Cup Series with a salary of $16,900,000 a year. His #18 Toyota Camry TRD is sponsored by Skittles, Snickers and M&M amongst other brands.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi