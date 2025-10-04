  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 Qualifying at Charlotte Roval: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:30 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 Qualifying at Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season shifts from Kansas Speedway to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400.

The season’s 32nd points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the sixth race of the playoffs and the final race of the Round of 12. The 2.32-mile-long road course will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Kansas City, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in North Carolina.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 5, to compete over 109 laps and 252.9 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 4, to determine the starting lineup for the third race of the Round of 12 playoffs.

How to watch the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

Saturday, October 4, 2025

2 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Charlotte Roval playoff race weekend are

USA

The Cup qualifying for the Charlotte Roval playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 3:10 p.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Charlotte Roval race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 12:40 a.m. IST on Sunday (October 5).

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Charlotte Roval playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 10:10 p.m. GMT.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 5:10 a.m. ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400?

After finishing P6 in last week’s race at Kansas, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3124 points. Denny Hamlin stands second with 3118 points.

Christopher Bell, who follows suit with 3114 points, is followed by William Byron (3110) and Chase Elliott (3104), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

