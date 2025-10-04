NASCAR 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 Qualifying at Charlotte Roval: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season shifts from Kansas Speedway to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400.The season’s 32nd points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the sixth race of the playoffs and the final race of the Round of 12. The 2.32-mile-long road course will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Kansas City, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in North Carolina.Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 5, to compete over 109 laps and 252.9 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 4, to determine the starting lineup for the third race of the Round of 12 playoffs.How to watch the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:Saturday, October 4, 20252 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice3:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Charlotte Roval playoff race weekend areUSAThe Cup qualifying for the Charlotte Roval playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 8:10 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 3:10 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Charlotte Roval race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 12:40 a.m. IST on Sunday (October 5).Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Charlotte Roval playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 10:10 p.m. GMT.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 5:10 a.m. ACT on Sunday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400?After finishing P6 in last week’s race at Kansas, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3124 points. Denny Hamlin stands second with 3118 points.Christopher Bell, who follows suit with 3114 points, is followed by William Byron (3110) and Chase Elliott (3104), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.