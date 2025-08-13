NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400 Qualifying at Richmond: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 13, 2025 14:56 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out 400 - Source: Imagn
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the road course of Watkins Glen to the short track of Richmond Raceway this weekend for the 2025 Cook Out 400.

The season’s 25th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 0.75-mile track will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Watkins Glen, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Richmond.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Cook Out 400 on Saturday, August 16, to compete over 400 laps and 300 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Saturday’s Cook Out 400. The weekend will kick off with practice on Friday, August 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the 25th race of the campaign.

How to watch the 2025 Cook Out 400 qualifying at the Richmond Raceway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Cook Out 400 qualifying at the Richmond Raceway:

Friday, August 15, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Richmond race weekend are:

USA

Qualifying for the short-track race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:40 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:40 p.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:10 a.m. IST on Friday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond will be broadcast on SuperSport at 12:40 a.m. GMT on Friday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:40 a.m. ACT on Friday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Cook Out 400?

After P10 finished last week at Richmond, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 812 points. Chase Elliott stands second with 770 points.

Denny Hamlin, who follows suit with 731 points, is followed by Christopher Bell (727) and Kyle Larson (727), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

