NASCAR 2025: Here’s what Wednesday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 12, 2025 12:10 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday (February 12) as the season’s first official racing weekend begins with its biggest race of the calendar—the Daytona 500.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver will participate in a practice session and qualifying session on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The qualifying will determine the Daytona 500 pole and will also set Thursday’s starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacation Duel 1 and Duel 2.

also-read-trending Trending

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch are favorites to win this year’s Daytona 500. Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner. Active Daytona 500 winners who are competing this year are Hamlin, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, and Austin Cindric.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is the defending winner of “The Great American Race” at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. His teammate Chase Elliott won the preseason exhibition race NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The weather forecast on Wednesday at Daytona predicts mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of Cup Series qualifying.

Full Wednesday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Wednesday’s on-track action of the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Garage Open

6 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:05 am ET - 10:55 am ET: Cup Series practice 1

4 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series haulers enter

8:15 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

All Wednesday’s track activity at Daytona International Speedway will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 qualifying order at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the qualifying order for this year’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. Justin Haley
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. John Hunter Nemechek
  4. Michael McDowell
  5. Noah Gragson
  6. Zane Smith
  7. Martin Truex Jr.
  8. Anthony Alfredo
  9. Erik Jones
  10. Justin Allgaier
  11. Jimmie Johnson
  12. Helio Castroneves
  13. Cody Ware
  14. Cole Custer
  15. Carson Hocevar
  16. Austin Dillon
  17. BJ McLeod
  18. Ryan Preece
  19. JJ Yeley
  20. Corey LaJoie
  21. Todd Gilliland
  22. AJ Allmendinger
  23. Ty Dillon
  24. Riley Herbst
  25. Chandler Smith
  26. Ryan Blaney
  27. Tyler Reddick
  28. Denny Hamlin
  29. Chase Elliott
  30. Brad Keselowski
  31. Shane van Gisbergen
  32. Kyle Larson
  33. Chris Buescher
  34. Daniel Suarez
  35. Alex Bowman
  36. Kyle Busch
  37. Christopher Bell
  38. Austin Cindric
  39. William Byron
  40. Bubba Wallace
  41. Ross Chastain
  42. Joey Logano
  43. Ty Gibbs
  44. Chase Briscoe
  45. Josh Berry

Edited by Yash Soni
