NASCAR 2025: Here’s what Wednesday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday (February 12) as the season’s first official racing weekend begins with its biggest race of the calendar—the Daytona 500.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver will participate in a practice session and qualifying session on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The qualifying will determine the Daytona 500 pole and will also set Thursday’s starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacation Duel 1 and Duel 2.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch are favorites to win this year’s Daytona 500. Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner. Active Daytona 500 winners who are competing this year are Hamlin, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, and Austin Cindric.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is the defending winner of “The Great American Race” at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. His teammate Chase Elliott won the preseason exhibition race NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Expand Tweet

The weather forecast on Wednesday at Daytona predicts mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of Cup Series qualifying.

Full Wednesday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Wednesday’s on-track action of the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Garage Open

6 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:05 am ET - 10:55 am ET: Cup Series practice 1

4 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series haulers enter

8:15 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

All Wednesday’s track activity at Daytona International Speedway will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 qualifying order at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the qualifying order for this year’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

Justin Haley Ricky Stenhouse Jr. John Hunter Nemechek Michael McDowell Noah Gragson Zane Smith Martin Truex Jr. Anthony Alfredo Erik Jones Justin Allgaier Jimmie Johnson Helio Castroneves Cody Ware Cole Custer Carson Hocevar Austin Dillon BJ McLeod Ryan Preece JJ Yeley Corey LaJoie Todd Gilliland AJ Allmendinger Ty Dillon Riley Herbst Chandler Smith Ryan Blaney Tyler Reddick Denny Hamlin Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski Shane van Gisbergen Kyle Larson Chris Buescher Daniel Suarez Alex Bowman Kyle Busch Christopher Bell Austin Cindric William Byron Bubba Wallace Ross Chastain Joey Logano Ty Gibbs Chase Briscoe Josh Berry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"