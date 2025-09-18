NASCAR 2025 Mobil 1 301 Qualifying at New Hampshire: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 18, 2025
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from Bristol Motor Speedway to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2025 Mobil 1 301.

The season’s 30th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the fourth race of the playoffs and the first race of the Round of 12. The 1.058-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Bristol, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in New Hampshire.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Mobil 1 301 on Sunday, September 21, to compete over 301 laps and 318.458 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Mobil 1 301. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 20, to determine the starting lineup for the first race of the Round of 12 playoffs.

How to watch the 2025 Mobil 1 301 qualifying at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 qualifying at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 20, 2025

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

4:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the New Hampshire playoff race weekend are

USA

The Cup qualifying for the New Hampshire playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 4:10 p.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the New Hampshire race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 1:40 a.m. IST on Sunday (September 21).

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the New Hampshire playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 11:10 p.m. GMT.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 6:10 a.m. ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Mobil 1 301?

After a 31st-place finish at Bristol, Denny Hamlin maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 3034 points. William Byron stands second with 3032 points.

Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 3032 points, is followed by Christopher Bell (3028) and Ryan Blaney (3027), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

