NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:02 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Getty Images)

A total of 29 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13. Bell grabbed the lead with four laps to go and then never looked back to stay in front and cross the finish line in P1.

Ad

With the win, Bell locked his Round of 12 playoff spot and gained 40 points. He moved to fourth position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3028 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Bristol, Brad Keselowski gained 45 points and moved to 20th place with 611 points.

Despite a P31 finish at Bristol, Denny Hamlin gained seven points and maintained the spot in the points table with 3034 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver stands second, just two points behind the #11 driver.

Ad
Trending
Ad

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 42 points and moved to fifth place in the points table with 3027 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fifth and gained 32 points. He moved to 10th in the points table with 3007 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 29th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. Denny Hamlin - 3034
  2. William Byron - 3032
  3. Kyle Larson - 3032
  4. Christopher Bell - 3028
  5. Ryan Blaney - 3027
  6. Chase Briscoe - 3018
  7. Chase Elliott - 3013
  8. Bubba Wallace - 3009
  9. Austin Cindric - 3008
  10. Joey Logano - 3007
  11. Ross Chastain - 3007
  12. Tyler Reddick - 3006
  13. Alex Bowman - 2056
  14. Austin Dillon - 2052
  15. Shane van Gisbergen - 2050
  16. Josh Berry - 2010
  17. Chris Buescher - 745
  18. Ryan Preece - 683
  19. Ty Gibbs - 631
  20. Brad Keselowski - 611
  21. Kyle Busch - 606
  22. John Hunter Nemechek - 582
  23. Erik Jones - 579
  24. Carson Hocevar - 577
  25. AJ Allmendinger - 574
  26. Michael McDowell - 557
  27. Zane Smith - 519
  28. Daniel Suarez - 483
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 476
  30. Justin Haley - 472
  31. Todd Gilliland - 447
  32. Ty Dillon - 403
  33. Cole Custer - 367
  34. Noah Gragson - 354
  35. Riley Herbst - 328
  36. Cody Ware - 202
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications