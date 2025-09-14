NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

A total of 29 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13. Bell grabbed the lead with four laps to go and then never looked back to stay in front and cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Bell locked his Round of 12 playoff spot and gained 40 points. He moved to fourth position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3028 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Bristol, Brad Keselowski gained 45 points and moved to 20th place with 611 points.Despite a P31 finish at Bristol, Denny Hamlin gained seven points and maintained the spot in the points table with 3034 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver stands second, just two points behind the #11 driver.Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 42 points and moved to fifth place in the points table with 3027 points.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fifth and gained 32 points. He moved to 10th in the points table with 3007 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night RaceHere's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 29th points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsDenny Hamlin - 3034William Byron - 3032Kyle Larson - 3032Christopher Bell - 3028Ryan Blaney - 3027Chase Briscoe - 3018Chase Elliott - 3013Bubba Wallace - 3009Austin Cindric - 3008Joey Logano - 3007Ross Chastain - 3007Tyler Reddick - 3006Alex Bowman - 2056Austin Dillon - 2052Shane van Gisbergen - 2050Josh Berry - 2010Chris Buescher - 745Ryan Preece - 683Ty Gibbs - 631Brad Keselowski - 611Kyle Busch - 606John Hunter Nemechek - 582Erik Jones - 579Carson Hocevar - 577AJ Allmendinger - 574Michael McDowell - 557Zane Smith - 519Daniel Suarez - 483Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 476Justin Haley - 472Todd Gilliland - 447Ty Dillon - 403Cole Custer - 367Noah Gragson - 354Riley Herbst - 328Cody Ware - 202Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21.