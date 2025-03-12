NASCAR 2025 Pennzoil 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane fifth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16. The 1.5-mile tri-oval track will mark the 28th annual Pennzoil 400.

Thirty-six NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for the qualifying on Saturday (March 15) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 267 laps in North Las Vegas, Nevada, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Pennzoil 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 14, 2025

Truck Series Ecosave 200: High 59°F, Low 56°F, Cloudy, wind speed 6 to 9 mph, and 20% chance of rain

Saturday, March 15, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 65°F, Low 60°F, Sunny, wind speed 5 to 6 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Xfinity Series The LiUNA!: High 65°F, Low 60°F, Sunny, wind speed 5 to 6 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Pennzoil 400: High 73°F, Low 64°, Sunny, 16 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 28 mph, and 5% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Pennzoil 400

The 2025 iteration of the Pennzoil 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.

