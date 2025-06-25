NASCAR 2025 Quaker State 400 Qualifying at EchoPark: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the Pocono Raceway to the EchoPark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) for the 2025 Quaker State 400 this weekend.

The season’s 18th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Pocono, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Hampton, Georgia.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Quaker State 400 on Saturday, June 28, to compete over 260 laps and 400.4 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Saturday’s Quaker State 400. The weekend will kick off with qualifying on Friday, June 28, at 5:05 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the 18th race of the campaign.

Where to watch the 2025 Quaker State 400 qualifying at EchoPark Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Quaker State 400 qualifying at EchoPark Speedway:

Friday, June 27, 2025

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the EchoPark race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Atlanta race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:05 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 2:35 am IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at EchoPark can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12:05 am GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:05 am ACT on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Quaker State 400?

After finishing P27 last week at Pocono Raceway, William Byron has maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 623 points. Kyle Larson stands second with 569 points.

Denny Hamlin, who follows suit, with 545 points, is followed by Christopher Bell (544) and Chase Elliott (543), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table. Larson, Hamlin, and Bell are also tied for the most wins with three victories each, so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.