NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is ready to host the 15th annual AdventHealth 400 this weekend. The season’s 12th race, a 267-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11.

The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, boasts a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. The track hosted the first AdventHealth 400 in 2011 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Kansas track will also host the ARCA Menards Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The AdventHealth 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 10, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Kansas Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with 23XI Racing driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

Corey Heim(i) - 58.7 Jesse Love(i) - 41.3 Noah Gragson - 33.1 Cody Ware - 31.8 AJ Allmendinger - 30.9 Josh Berry - 29.6 Brad Keselowski - 29.2 Alex Bowman - 27.8 Denny Hamlin - 27.5 Shane van Gisbergen # - 25.9 Ryan Preece - 25.7 Bubba Wallace - 25.5 Michael McDowell - 24.2 Cole Custer - 23.5 Chase Briscoe - 23.1 Ty Gibbs - 22.7 Carson Hocevar - 21.9 Austin Cindric - 20.2 Riley Herbst # - 19.7

Group B: Driver—Metric Score

Zane Smith - 19.7 Justin Haley - 18.9 Kyle Busch - 18.8 Ty Dillon - 17.4 Chris Buescher - 16.5 Tyler Reddick - 16.2 Todd Gilliland - 15.8 Daniel Suárez - 14.5 John Hunter Nemechek - 12.5 Chase Elliott - 12.4 Erik Jones - 12.2 Austin Dillon - 11.2 William Byron - 9.4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 8.7 Christopher Bell - 8.1 Ross Chastain - 5.0 Ryan Blaney - 4.2 Joey Logano - 3.7 Kyle Larson - 3.4

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

