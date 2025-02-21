NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2025 13:46 GMT
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta (Source: Imagn)

Atlanta Motor Speedway is ready to host the 67th Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 23, in a 260 laps action-packed contest.

Ad

The Atlanta Motor Speedway located in Hampton, Georgia, boasts a 1.5-mile asphalt quad-oval intermediate track. The track hosted the first Ambetter Health 400 in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees straightaway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Atlanta track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Ambetter Health 400 will feature 39 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Cup Series racetrack, there will be no practice season it means qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 22, at 11:05 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Atlanta event.

Ad

Qualifying order for 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to start with JJ Yeley running the first lap and William Byron running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400:

Order - Driver

  1. #44 - J.J. Yeley
  2. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  3. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  4. #21 - Josh Berry
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  9. #60 - Ryan Preece
  10. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #51 - Cody Ware
  14. #4 - Noah Gragson
  15. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #41 - Cole Custer
  21. #5 - Kyle Larson
  22. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  23. #7 - Justin Haley
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  27. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  28. #9 - Chase Elliott
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #71 - Michael McDowell
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #17 - Chris Buescher
  34. #2 - Austin Cindric
  35. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  36. #48 - Alex Bowman
  37. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  38. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  39. #24 - William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FOX and MAX.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी