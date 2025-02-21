NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is ready to host the 67th Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 23, in a 260 laps action-packed contest.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway located in Hampton, Georgia, boasts a 1.5-mile asphalt quad-oval intermediate track. The track hosted the first Ambetter Health 400 in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees straightaway.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Atlanta track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Ambetter Health 400 will feature 39 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Cup Series racetrack, there will be no practice season it means qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 22, at 11:05 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Atlanta event.

Qualifying order for 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to start with JJ Yeley running the first lap and William Byron running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400:

Order - Driver

#44 - J.J. Yeley #78 - B.J. McLeod #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #21 - Josh Berry #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #60 - Ryan Preece #77 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #51 - Cody Ware #4 - Noah Gragson #34 - Todd Gilliland #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Cole Custer #5 - Kyle Larson #01 - Corey LaJoie #7 - Justin Haley #35 - Riley Herbst #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #19 - Chase Briscoe #54 - Ty Gibbs #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #48 - Alex Bowman #12 - Ryan Blaney #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FOX and MAX.

