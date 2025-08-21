NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is ready to host the 67th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 26th race, a 160-lap contest, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 23.The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, boasts a 2.5-mile-long track. It hosted the first Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 1959, and it features 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval.The Daytona International Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend, in addition to making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (August 22) at 5:05 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Daytona Summer race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will be held at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Joey Gase running the first lap and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney running the second lap. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400:Driver – Metric ScoreJoey Gase (i) - 42.5Casey Mears - 40.7BJ McLeod (i) - 39.8Justin Haley - 34.9Austin Hill (i) - 34.5Cody Ware - 33.2John Hunter Nemechek - 33.0Riley Herbst # - 32.2Noah Gragson - 28.8Ryan Preece - 28.7Chase Elliott - 27.5Cole Custer - 27.0Todd Gilliland - 26.8Tyler Reddick - 25.9Erik Jones - 25.1Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.5Chris Buescher - 24.3Ty Dillon - 23.6Bubba Wallace - 22.6AJ Allmendinger - 20.8Michael McDowell - 18.2Ross Chastain - 17.8Ty Gibbs - 17.7Shane van Gisbergen # - 17.0Carson Hocevar - 16.5Christopher Bell - 16.5Kyle Busch - 16.0Zane Smith - 15.8Daniel Suárez - 13.6Josh Berry - 12.2Brad Keselowski - 12.0Chase Briscoe - 11.5William Byron - 8.7Austin Dillon - 8.2Denny Hamlin - 7.6Austin Cindric - 7.4Joey Logano - 6.4Kyle Larson - 5.4Alex Bowman - 4.1Ryan Blaney – 3.6Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday and Saturday on NBC Sports.