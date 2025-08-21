NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 21, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Daytona International Speedway is ready to host the 67th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 26th race, a 160-lap contest, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 23.

The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, boasts a 2.5-mile-long track. It hosted the first Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 1959, and it features 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval.

The Daytona International Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend, in addition to making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (August 22) at 5:05 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Daytona Summer race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will be held at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Joey Gase running the first lap and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney running the second lap. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400:

Driver – Metric Score

  1. Joey Gase (i) - 42.5
  2. Casey Mears - 40.7
  3. BJ McLeod (i) - 39.8
  4. Justin Haley - 34.9
  5. Austin Hill (i) - 34.5
  6. Cody Ware - 33.2
  7. John Hunter Nemechek - 33.0
  8. Riley Herbst # - 32.2
  9. Noah Gragson - 28.8
  10. Ryan Preece - 28.7
  11. Chase Elliott - 27.5
  12. Cole Custer - 27.0
  13. Todd Gilliland - 26.8
  14. Tyler Reddick - 25.9
  15. Erik Jones - 25.1
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.5
  17. Chris Buescher - 24.3
  18. Ty Dillon - 23.6
  19. Bubba Wallace - 22.6
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 20.8
  21. Michael McDowell - 18.2
  22. Ross Chastain - 17.8
  23. Ty Gibbs - 17.7
  24. Shane van Gisbergen # - 17.0
  25. Carson Hocevar - 16.5
  26. Christopher Bell - 16.5
  27. Kyle Busch - 16.0
  28. Zane Smith - 15.8
  29. Daniel Suárez - 13.6
  30. Josh Berry - 12.2
  31. Brad Keselowski - 12.0
  32. Chase Briscoe - 11.5
  33. William Byron - 8.7
  34. Austin Dillon - 8.2
  35. Denny Hamlin - 7.6
  36. Austin Cindric - 7.4
  37. Joey Logano - 6.4
  38. Kyle Larson - 5.4
  39. Alex Bowman - 4.1
  40. Ryan Blaney – 3.6

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday and Saturday on NBC Sports.

Edited by Yash Soni
