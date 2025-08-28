NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 76th annual Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 27th race, a 367-lap contest, kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 31.The Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a 1.366-mile-long track. It hosted the first Cook Out Southern 500 in 1950, and it features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.The Darlington Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series race this weekend, in addition to making two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (August 30) at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Darlington playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington RacewayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500, which will be held at the Darlington Raceway this weekend.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst running the first lap and Legacy Motor Club running the second lap. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500:Group A: Car No. – Metric ScoreNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 44 Derek KrausNo. 66 Timmy HillNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 38 Zane SmithNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 7 Justin HaleyGroup B: Car No. – Metric ScoreNo. 43 Erik JonesNo. 17 Chris BuescherNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 2 Austin Cindric (P)No. 48 Alex Bowman (P)No. 23 Bubba Wallace (P)No. 22 Joey Logano (P)No. 3 Austin Dillon (P)No. 45 Tyler Reddick (P)No. 19 Chase Briscoe (P)No. 11 Denny Hamlin (P)No. 24 William Byron (P)No. 1 Ross Chastain (P)No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen (P)No. 20 Christopher Bell (P)No. 21 Josh Berry (P)No. 9 Chase Elliott (P)No. 5 Kyle Larson (P)No. 12 Ryan Blaney (P)Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports.