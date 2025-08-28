NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 28, 2025 18:52 GMT
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 76th annual Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 27th race, a 367-lap contest, kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 31.

Ad

The Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a 1.366-mile-long track. It hosted the first Cook Out Southern 500 in 1950, and it features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Darlington Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series race this weekend, in addition to making two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (August 30) at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Darlington playoff race.

Ad
Trending

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500, which will be held at the Darlington Raceway this weekend.

Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst running the first lap and Legacy Motor Club running the second lap. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500:

Group A: Car No. – Metric Score

  1. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  2. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  3. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  4. No. 44 Derek Kraus
  5. No. 66 Timmy Hill
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 38 Zane Smith
  8. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  9. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  10. No. 51 Cody Ware
  11. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  12. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  13. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  14. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  15. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  16. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  17. No. 41 Cole Custer
  18. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  19. No. 7 Justin Haley
Ad

Group B: Car No. – Metric Score

  1. No. 43 Erik Jones
  2. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  3. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  4. No. 2 Austin Cindric (P)
  5. No. 48 Alex Bowman (P)
  6. No. 23 Bubba Wallace (P)
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano (P)
  8. No. 3 Austin Dillon (P)
  9. No. 45 Tyler Reddick (P)
  10. No. 19 Chase Briscoe (P)
  11. No. 11 Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. No. 24 William Byron (P)
  13. No. 1 Ross Chastain (P)
  14. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen (P)
  15. No. 20 Christopher Bell (P)
  16. No. 21 Josh Berry (P)
  17. No. 9 Chase Elliott (P)
  18. No. 5 Kyle Larson (P)
  19. No. 12 Ryan Blaney (P)

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications