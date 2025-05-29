NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Speedway

Nashville Speedway is ready to host the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400 this weekend. The season’s 14th race, a 300-lap contest, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1.
The Nashville Speedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, boasts a 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. The track hosted the first Cracker Barrel 400 in 2021 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Nashville track will host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Cracker Barrel 400 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Nashville main event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400, which will be held this weekend at Nashville Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with 23XI Racing driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400:
Group A: Driver—Metric Score
- No. 67 Corey Heim
- No. 66 Chad Finchum
- No. 44 J.J. Yeley
- No. 38 Zane Smith
- No. 99 Daniel Suarez
- No. 77 Carson Hocevar
- No. 35 Riley Herbst
- No. 7 Justin Haley
- No. 12 Ryan Blaney
- No. 23 Bubba Wallace
- No. 51 Cody Ware
- No. 5 Kyle Larson
- No. 41 Cole Custer
- No. 2 Austin Cindric
- No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 54 Ty Gibbs
- No. 48 Alex Bowman
- No. 10 Ty Dillon
- No. 17 Chris Buescher
- No. 3 Austin Dillon
Group B: Driver—Metric Score
- No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 45 Tyler Reddick
- No. 34 Todd Gilliland
- No. 43 Erik Jones
- No. 8 Kyle Busch
- No. 4 Noah Gragson
- No. 22 Joey Logano
- No. 21 Josh Berry
- No. 6 Brad Keselowski
- No. 11 Denny Hamlin
- No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- No. 60 Ryan Preece
- No. 71 Michael McDowell
- No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
- No. 20 Christopher Bell
- No. 19 Chase Briscoe
- No. 9 Chase Elliott
- No. 1 Ross Chastain
- No. 24 William Byron
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Nashville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.
