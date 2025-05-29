NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 29, 2025 15:42 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Speedway (Source: Imagn)

Nashville Speedway is ready to host the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400 this weekend. The season’s 14th race, a 300-lap contest, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1.

Ad

The Nashville Speedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, boasts a 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. The track hosted the first Cracker Barrel 400 in 2021 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Nashville track will host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Cracker Barrel 400 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Nashville main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400, which will be held this weekend at Nashville Speedway.

Ad
Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with 23XI Racing driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

  1. No. 67 Corey Heim
  2. No. 66 Chad Finchum
  3. No. 44 J.J. Yeley
  4. No. 38 Zane Smith
  5. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  8. No. 7 Justin Haley
  9. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  10. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  11. No. 51 Cody Ware
  12. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  13. No. 41 Cole Custer
  14. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  15. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  16. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  17. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  18. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  19. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  20. No. 3 Austin Dillon
Ad

Group B: Driver—Metric Score

  1. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  2. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  3. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  4. No. 43 Erik Jones
  5. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  6. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano
  8. No. 21 Josh Berry
  9. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  10. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  11. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  12. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  13. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  14. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  15. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  16. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  17. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  18. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  19. No. 24 William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Nashville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications