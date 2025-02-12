NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is ready to host the 67th annual Daytona 500 this weekend. The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is set to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025, for a 200-lap action-packed race.

The Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida, boasts a 2.5-mile superspeedway. The track hosted the first Daytona 500 in 1959 with 31 degrees of banking in turns, 18 degrees of banking in the tri-oval, and two degrees of banking in back straightaways.

Ahead of the prestigious Daytona 500, practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Wednesday (Feb. 12). All 45 participating entries will each run two rounds of single-car qualifying in an attempt to set the front row, including pole position, for the main event.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole, and the second fastest will lock in the second spot on the front row, “The Great American Race.” The remainder of the grid will be determined through Thursday night’s 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels races.

Qualifying Order for the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Daytona 500 this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

The order is determined through a random draw. Drivers who finished in the top 20 positions in the owners’ championship standings in 2024 get the last 20 spots in qualifying order.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Haley running the first lap, and Josh Berry will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Daytona 500:

#7 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #71 - Michael McDowell #4 - Noah Gragson #38 - Zane Smith #56 - Martin Truex Jr #62 - Anthony Alfredo #43 - Erik Jones #40 - Justin Allgaier #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Helio Castroneves #51 - Cody Ware #41 - Cole Custer #77 - Carson Hocevar #3 - Austin Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #60 - Ryan Preece #40 - JJ Yeley #01 - Corey LaJoie #34 - Todd Gilliland #16 - AJ Allmendinger #10 - Ty Dillon #35 - Riley Herbst #66 - Chandler Smith #12 - Ryan Blaney #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #2 - Austin Cindric #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs #19 - Chase Briscoe #21 - Josh Berry

Catch Daytona 500 qualifying will be live on FS1 and MRN.

