NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 12, 2025 13:10 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Getty Images)

Daytona International Speedway is ready to host the 67th annual Daytona 500 this weekend. The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is set to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025, for a 200-lap action-packed race.

The Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida, boasts a 2.5-mile superspeedway. The track hosted the first Daytona 500 in 1959 with 31 degrees of banking in turns, 18 degrees of banking in the tri-oval, and two degrees of banking in back straightaways.

also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of the prestigious Daytona 500, practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Wednesday (Feb. 12). All 45 participating entries will each run two rounds of single-car qualifying in an attempt to set the front row, including pole position, for the main event.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole, and the second fastest will lock in the second spot on the front row, “The Great American Race.” The remainder of the grid will be determined through Thursday night’s 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels races.

Qualifying Order for the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Daytona 500 this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

The order is determined through a random draw. Drivers who finished in the top 20 positions in the owners’ championship standings in 2024 get the last 20 spots in qualifying order.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Haley running the first lap, and Josh Berry will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Daytona 500:

  1. #7 - Justin Haley
  2. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  3. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  4. #71 - Michael McDowell
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #56 - Martin Truex Jr
  8. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  9. #43 - Erik Jones
  10. #40 - Justin Allgaier
  11. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  12. #91 - Helio Castroneves
  13. #51 - Cody Ware
  14. #41 - Cole Custer
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #78 - BJ McLeod
  18. #60 - Ryan Preece
  19. #40 - JJ Yeley
  20. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst
  25. #66 - Chandler Smith
  26. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  32. #5 - Kyle Larson
  33. #17 - Chris Buescher
  34. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  35. #48 - Alex Bowman
  36. #8 - Kyle Busch
  37. #20 - Christopher Bell
  38. #2 - Austin Cindric
  39. #24 - William Byron
  40. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  41. #1 - Ross Chastain
  42. #22 - Joey Logano
  43. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  44. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  45. #21 - Josh Berry

Catch Daytona 500 qualifying will be live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
