NASCAR Daytona 500 Qualifying at Daytona: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to officially begin this weekend with the Daytona 500, which will be held at Daytona International Speedway. The season’s first points-paying opening weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.5-mile superspeedway will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started.

Last time around, an eventful weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, saw William Byron taking the checkered flag and securing his direct spot in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unpredictable nature at Daytona.

A total of 45 NASCAR Cup Series drivers have entered for the series’ biggest race of the year - Daytona 500.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Daytona 500. The season-opening weekend will kick off with practice 1 and qualifying sessions on Wednesday (February 12), followed by Duel 1 at Daytona and Duel 2 at Daytona on Thursday, practice 2 on Friday, and practice 3 on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Where to watch the 2025 Daytona 500 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway practice, qualifying, and duels:

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

10:05 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice 1

8:15 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Thursday, February 13, 2025

7 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona

8:45 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona

Friday, February 14, 2025

5:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice 2

Saturday, February 15, 2025

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice 3

The time and live-streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying at Daytona 500 are:

USA

The qualifying for The Great American Race will be live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying and heat races on Viaplay at 1:15 am ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 8:15 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying and heat races through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 6:45 am IST on Thursday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the Cup Series qualifying can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 3:15 am GMT on Thursday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying and heat races on Fox Sports Australia at 12:15 pm ACT.

