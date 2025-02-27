NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:11 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Circuit of the Americas is ready to host the fifth EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The third race of the season kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, in a 95-lap, action-packed contest.

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, boasts a 2.356-mile-long road course. The track hosted the first EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 2021 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

Apart from making only one appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the COTA track will also host the Xfinity Series races this weekend.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 1, at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the qualifying session at 12:30 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the COTA event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with debutant Connor Zilisch leading Group A, and Riley Herbst will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

Group A: Driver—Metric score

  1. Connor Zilisch - 41.900
  2. Brad Keselowski - 37.500
  3. Cody Ware - 36.200
  4. Cole Custer - 36.000
  5. Noah Gragson - 35.200
  6. Ty Gibbs - 31.400
  7. Daniel Suarez - 30.600
  8. Chase Briscoe - 28.200
  9. Josh Berry - 27.100
  10. Erik Jones - 26.800
  11. Shane van Gisbergen - 26.600
  12. Ty Dillon - 26.000
  13. Chris Buescher - 25.800
  14. Justin Haley - 24.600
  15. Ryan Preece - 21.900
  16. Alex Bowman - 20.900
  17. Austin Cindric - 20.800
  18. William Byron - 19.500
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 18.200
Group B: Driver – Metric score

  1. Riley Herbst - 17.300
  2. Austin Dillon - 17.200
  3. Todd Gilliland - 17.100
  4. Chase Elliott - 17.000
  5. Zane Smith - 16.400
  6. Tyler Reddick - 14.200
  7. Michael McDowell - 13.300
  8. Ross Chastain - 11.900
  9. Kyle Busch - 11.800
  10. Joey Logano - 11.700
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 9.100
  12. Denny Hamlin - 8.100
  13. Bubba Wallace - 7.800
  14. Carson Hocevar - 5.900
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 5.900
  16. Christopher Bell - 4.300
  17. Kyle Larson - 3.900
  18. Ryan Blaney - 3.100

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday and Sunday on FOX and MAX.

Edited by Yash Soni
