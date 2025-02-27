NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas is ready to host the fifth EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The third race of the season kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, in a 95-lap, action-packed contest.

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, boasts a 2.356-mile-long road course. The track hosted the first EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 2021 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

Apart from making only one appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the COTA track will also host the Xfinity Series races this weekend.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 1, at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the qualifying session at 12:30 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the COTA event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with debutant Connor Zilisch leading Group A, and Riley Herbst will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

Group A: Driver—Metric score

Connor Zilisch - 41.900 Brad Keselowski - 37.500 Cody Ware - 36.200 Cole Custer - 36.000 Noah Gragson - 35.200 Ty Gibbs - 31.400 Daniel Suarez - 30.600 Chase Briscoe - 28.200 Josh Berry - 27.100 Erik Jones - 26.800 Shane van Gisbergen - 26.600 Ty Dillon - 26.000 Chris Buescher - 25.800 Justin Haley - 24.600 Ryan Preece - 21.900 Alex Bowman - 20.900 Austin Cindric - 20.800 William Byron - 19.500 AJ Allmendinger - 18.200

Group B: Driver – Metric score

Riley Herbst - 17.300 Austin Dillon - 17.200 Todd Gilliland - 17.100 Chase Elliott - 17.000 Zane Smith - 16.400 Tyler Reddick - 14.200 Michael McDowell - 13.300 Ross Chastain - 11.900 Kyle Busch - 11.800 Joey Logano - 11.700 John Hunter Nemechek - 9.100 Denny Hamlin - 8.100 Bubba Wallace - 7.800 Carson Hocevar - 5.900 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 5.900 Christopher Bell - 4.300 Kyle Larson - 3.900 Ryan Blaney - 3.100

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday and Sunday on FOX and MAX.

