NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas is ready to host the fifth EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The third race of the season kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, in a 95-lap, action-packed contest.
The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, boasts a 2.356-mile-long road course. The track hosted the first EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 2021 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.
Apart from making only one appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the COTA track will also host the Xfinity Series races this weekend.
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 1, at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the qualifying session at 12:30 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the COTA event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with debutant Connor Zilisch leading Group A, and Riley Herbst will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:
Group A: Driver—Metric score
- Connor Zilisch - 41.900
- Brad Keselowski - 37.500
- Cody Ware - 36.200
- Cole Custer - 36.000
- Noah Gragson - 35.200
- Ty Gibbs - 31.400
- Daniel Suarez - 30.600
- Chase Briscoe - 28.200
- Josh Berry - 27.100
- Erik Jones - 26.800
- Shane van Gisbergen - 26.600
- Ty Dillon - 26.000
- Chris Buescher - 25.800
- Justin Haley - 24.600
- Ryan Preece - 21.900
- Alex Bowman - 20.900
- Austin Cindric - 20.800
- William Byron - 19.500
- AJ Allmendinger - 18.200
Group B: Driver – Metric score
- Riley Herbst - 17.300
- Austin Dillon - 17.200
- Todd Gilliland - 17.100
- Chase Elliott - 17.000
- Zane Smith - 16.400
- Tyler Reddick - 14.200
- Michael McDowell - 13.300
- Ross Chastain - 11.900
- Kyle Busch - 11.800
- Joey Logano - 11.700
- John Hunter Nemechek - 9.100
- Denny Hamlin - 8.100
- Bubba Wallace - 7.800
- Carson Hocevar - 5.900
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 5.900
- Christopher Bell - 4.300
- Kyle Larson - 3.900
- Ryan Blaney - 3.100
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday and Sunday on FOX and MAX.