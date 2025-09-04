NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Published Sep 04, 2025 19:13 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway (Source: Getty Images)

The World Wide Technology Raceway is ready to host the fourth annual Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 28th race, a 240-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7.

The World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, boasts a 1.25-mile-long track. It hosted the first Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2022, and it features 11 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in Turns 3 and 4.

The World Wide Technology Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend, in addition to making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (September 6) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Gateway race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300, which will be held this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Cody Ware leading Group A and AJ Allmendinger leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Cody Ware - 36.7
  2. Ty Dillon - 33.4
  3. Michael McDowell - 30.9
  4. Riley Herbst # - 30.1
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 29.7
  6. Justin Haley - 27.9
  7. Todd Gilliland - 27.5
  8. Cole Custer - 26.7
  9. Daniel Suárez - 25.6
  10. Ty Gibbs - 21.4
  11. Noah Gragson - 20.0
  12. Zane Smith - 17.5
  13. Brad Keselowski - 17.4
  14. Ryan Preece - 16.6
  15. Carson Hocevar - 13.8
  16. Chris Buescher - 12.1
  17. Kyle Busch - 11.3
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 10.0

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. AJ Allmendinger - 9.8
  2. Erik Jones - 8.7
  3. Josh Berry (P) - 31.4
  4. Alex Bowman (P) - 26.2
  5. Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 26.0
  6. Christopher Bell (P) - 23.3
  7. Austin Dillon (P) - 20.3
  8. Joey Logano (P) - 17.9
  9. William Byron (P) - 16.5
  10. Chase Elliott (P) - 15.2
  11. Ryan Blaney (P) - 14.7
  12. Kyle Larson (P) - 14.2
  13. Austin Cindric (P) - 11.1
  14. Ross Chastain (P) - 10.1
  15. Bubba Wallace (P) - 5.7
  16. Denny Hamlin (P) - 5.5
  17. Tyler Reddick (P) - 2.6
  18. Chase Briscoe (P) - 1.0

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.

