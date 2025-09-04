NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The World Wide Technology Raceway is ready to host the fourth annual Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 28th race, a 240-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7.The World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, boasts a 1.25-mile-long track. It hosted the first Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2022, and it features 11 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in Turns 3 and 4.The World Wide Technology Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend, in addition to making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (September 6) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Gateway race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology RacewayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300, which will be held this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Cody Ware leading Group A and AJ Allmendinger leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreCody Ware - 36.7Ty Dillon - 33.4Michael McDowell - 30.9Riley Herbst # - 30.1Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 29.7Justin Haley - 27.9Todd Gilliland - 27.5Cole Custer - 26.7Daniel Suárez - 25.6Ty Gibbs - 21.4Noah Gragson - 20.0Zane Smith - 17.5Brad Keselowski - 17.4Ryan Preece - 16.6Carson Hocevar - 13.8Chris Buescher - 12.1Kyle Busch - 11.3John Hunter Nemechek - 10.0Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreAJ Allmendinger - 9.8Erik Jones - 8.7Josh Berry (P) - 31.4Alex Bowman (P) - 26.2Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 26.0Christopher Bell (P) - 23.3Austin Dillon (P) - 20.3Joey Logano (P) - 17.9William Byron (P) - 16.5Chase Elliott (P) - 15.2Ryan Blaney (P) - 14.7Kyle Larson (P) - 14.2Austin Cindric (P) - 11.1Ross Chastain (P) - 10.1Bubba Wallace (P) - 5.7Denny Hamlin (P) - 5.5Tyler Reddick (P) - 2.6Chase Briscoe (P) - 1.0Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.