NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 69th annual Goodyear 400 this weekend. The season’s eighth race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6, in a 293-lap, action-packed contest.
The Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. The track hosted the first Goodyear 400 in 1952 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Darlington track will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.
The Goodyear 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 5, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 1:40 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Darlington Spring main event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 this weekend at Darlington Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill leading Group A, and RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Austin Hill - 58.700
- JJ Yeley - 41.000
- Erik Jones - 35.300
- Shane van Gisbergen - 34.000
- Cole Custer - 33.600
- Cody Ware - 32.100
- Riley Herbst - 31.600
- Noah Gragson - 29.900
- Austin Cindric - 29.500
- Josh Berry - 28.400
- Justin Haley - 27.400
- Brad Keselowski - 27.200
- John Hunter Nemechek - 22.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 21.800
- Carson Hocevar - 21.700
- Daniel Suarez - 21.300
- Austin Dillon - 20.700
- Alex Bowman - 20.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.300
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Chris Buescher - 20.100
- Ty Gibbs - 18.400
- Zane Smith - 18.400
- Ty Dillon - 18.000
- Kyle Busch - 17.000
- William Byron - 15.700
- Todd Gilliland - 13.900
- Michael McDowell - 13.200
- Tyler Reddick - 11.900
- Ryan Blaney - 10.700
- Chase Briscoe - 10.200
- Ryan Preece - 9.400
- Ross Chastain - 8.400
- Joey Logano - 8.300
- Bubba Wallace - 4.500
- Kyle Larson - 4.100
- Chase Elliott - 3.700
- Christopher Bell - 2.600
- Denny Hamlin - 2.500
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.