NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 69th annual Goodyear 400 this weekend. The season’s eighth race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6, in a 293-lap, action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. The track hosted the first Goodyear 400 in 1952 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Darlington track will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The Goodyear 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 5, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 1:40 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Darlington Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill leading Group A, and RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Austin Hill - 58.700 JJ Yeley - 41.000 Erik Jones - 35.300 Shane van Gisbergen - 34.000 Cole Custer - 33.600 Cody Ware - 32.100 Riley Herbst - 31.600 Noah Gragson - 29.900 Austin Cindric - 29.500 Josh Berry - 28.400 Justin Haley - 27.400 Brad Keselowski - 27.200 John Hunter Nemechek - 22.900 AJ Allmendinger - 21.800 Carson Hocevar - 21.700 Daniel Suarez - 21.300 Austin Dillon - 20.700 Alex Bowman - 20.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.300

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Chris Buescher - 20.100 Ty Gibbs - 18.400 Zane Smith - 18.400 Ty Dillon - 18.000 Kyle Busch - 17.000 William Byron - 15.700 Todd Gilliland - 13.900 Michael McDowell - 13.200 Tyler Reddick - 11.900 Ryan Blaney - 10.700 Chase Briscoe - 10.200 Ryan Preece - 9.400 Ross Chastain - 8.400 Joey Logano - 8.300 Bubba Wallace - 4.500 Kyle Larson - 4.100 Chase Elliott - 3.700 Christopher Bell - 2.600 Denny Hamlin - 2.500

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

