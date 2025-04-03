NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

Darlington Raceway is ready to host the 69th annual Goodyear 400 this weekend. The season’s eighth race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6, in a 293-lap, action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, boasts a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. The track hosted the first Goodyear 400 in 1952 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Darlington track will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The Goodyear 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 5, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 1:40 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Darlington Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill leading Group A, and RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Austin Hill - 58.700
  2. JJ Yeley - 41.000
  3. Erik Jones - 35.300
  4. Shane van Gisbergen - 34.000
  5. Cole Custer - 33.600
  6. Cody Ware - 32.100
  7. Riley Herbst - 31.600
  8. Noah Gragson - 29.900
  9. Austin Cindric - 29.500
  10. Josh Berry - 28.400
  11. Justin Haley - 27.400
  12. Brad Keselowski - 27.200
  13. John Hunter Nemechek - 22.900
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 21.800
  15. Carson Hocevar - 21.700
  16. Daniel Suarez - 21.300
  17. Austin Dillon - 20.700
  18. Alex Bowman - 20.400
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.300
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Chris Buescher - 20.100
  2. Ty Gibbs - 18.400
  3. Zane Smith - 18.400
  4. Ty Dillon - 18.000
  5. Kyle Busch - 17.000
  6. William Byron - 15.700
  7. Todd Gilliland - 13.900
  8. Michael McDowell - 13.200
  9. Tyler Reddick - 11.900
  10. Ryan Blaney - 10.700
  11. Chase Briscoe - 10.200
  12. Ryan Preece - 9.400
  13. Ross Chastain - 8.400
  14. Joey Logano - 8.300
  15. Bubba Wallace - 4.500
  16. Kyle Larson - 4.100
  17. Chase Elliott - 3.700
  18. Christopher Bell - 2.600
  19. Denny Hamlin - 2.500

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
