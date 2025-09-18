NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is ready to host the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 30th race, a 301-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21.The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, boasts a 1.058-mile-long track. It hosted the first Mobil 1 301 in 1993, and it features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.The New Hampshire Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series races this weekend, in addition to making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Mobil 1 301 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (September 20) at 3 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the New Hampshire playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at the New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301, which will be held this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Daniel Suarez leading Group A and Chris Buescher leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreDaniel Suarez - 34.300Cole Custer - 33.000AJ Allmendinger - 32.700Josh Berry - 32.100Cody Ware - 31.100Ty Dillon - 28.500Noah Gragson - 26.300Todd Gilliland - 26.100Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.100Austin Dillon - 23.800Riley Herbst - 23.100Shane van Gisbergen - 22.700Erik Jones - 20.900Ryan Preece - 20.100Michael McDowell - 19.700Justin Haley - 18.100Kyle Busch - 17.500John Hunter Nemechek - 16.400Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreChris Buescher - 12.800Ty Gibbs - 12.700Carson Hocevar - 12.100Zane Smith - 10.200Alex Bowman - 9.500Brad Keselowski - 7.400Chase Elliott - 28.700Bubba Wallace - 26.200Austin Cindric - 23.700Kyle Larson - 23.300Denny Hamlin - 22.000Ross Chastain - 16.600Tyler Reddick - 14.100William Byron - 9.000Chase Briscoe - 8.100Joey Logano - 6.500Ryan Blaney - 4.300Christopher Bell - 1.900Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.