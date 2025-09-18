NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 18, 2025 20:07 GMT
NASCAR: USA TODAY 301 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is ready to host the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 30th race, a 301-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, boasts a 1.058-mile-long track. It hosted the first Mobil 1 301 in 1993, and it features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series races this weekend, in addition to making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Mobil 1 301 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (September 20) at 3 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the New Hampshire playoff race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301, which will be held this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Daniel Suarez leading Group A and Chris Buescher leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Daniel Suarez - 34.300
  2. Cole Custer - 33.000
  3. AJ Allmendinger - 32.700
  4. Josh Berry - 32.100
  5. Cody Ware - 31.100
  6. Ty Dillon - 28.500
  7. Noah Gragson - 26.300
  8. Todd Gilliland - 26.100
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.100
  10. Austin Dillon - 23.800
  11. Riley Herbst - 23.100
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 22.700
  13. Erik Jones - 20.900
  14. Ryan Preece - 20.100
  15. Michael McDowell - 19.700
  16. Justin Haley - 18.100
  17. Kyle Busch - 17.500
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 16.400
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Chris Buescher - 12.800
  2. Ty Gibbs - 12.700
  3. Carson Hocevar - 12.100
  4. Zane Smith - 10.200
  5. Alex Bowman - 9.500
  6. Brad Keselowski - 7.400
  7. Chase Elliott - 28.700
  8. Bubba Wallace - 26.200
  9. Austin Cindric - 23.700
  10. Kyle Larson - 23.300
  11. Denny Hamlin - 22.000
  12. Ross Chastain - 16.600
  13. Tyler Reddick - 14.100
  14. William Byron - 9.000
  15. Chase Briscoe - 8.100
  16. Joey Logano - 6.500
  17. Ryan Blaney - 4.300
  18. Christopher Bell - 1.900

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Edited by Yash Soni
