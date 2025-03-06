NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 06, 2025 14:17 GMT
NASCAR: Ruoff Mortgage 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

Phoenix Raceway is ready to host the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend. The season's fourth race kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9, in a 312-lap, action-packed contest.

The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, boasts a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval. The track hosted the first Shriners Children’s 500x in 2005 and features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Phoenix track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA races this weekend.

The Shriners Children’s 500 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 8, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Phoenix Spring event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with debutant Katherine Legge leading Group A, and debutant Riley Herbst will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

  1. #78 - Katherine Legge
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  4. #51 - Cody Ware
  5. #3 - Austin Dillon
  6. #60 - Ryan Preece
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  9. #21 - Josh Berry
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #43 - Erik Jones
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #2 - Austin Cindric
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
Group B: Car No. – Driver

  1. #35 - Riley Herbst
  2. #7 - Justin Haley
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #4 - Noah Gragson
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  10. #71 - Michael McDowell
  11. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #24 - William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
