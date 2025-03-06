NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway is ready to host the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend. The season's fourth race kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9, in a 312-lap, action-packed contest.

Ad

The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, boasts a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval. The track hosted the first Shriners Children’s 500x in 2005 and features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Phoenix track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA races this weekend.

The Shriners Children’s 500 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 8, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:10 pm ET on Amazon Prime. It will determine the starting positions for the Phoenix Spring event.

Ad

Qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with debutant Katherine Legge leading Group A, and debutant Riley Herbst will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

#78 - Katherine Legge #54 - Ty Gibbs #99 - Daniel Suarez #51 - Cody Ware #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #38 - Zane Smith #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #21 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #10 - Ty Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #43 - Erik Jones #19 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #22 - Joey Logano #11 - Denny Hamlin #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #6 - Brad Keselowski

Ad

Group B: Car No. – Driver

#35 - Riley Herbst #7 - Justin Haley #23 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar #34 - Todd Gilliland #71 - Michael McDowell #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #17 - Chris Buescher #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #24 - William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback