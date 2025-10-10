NASCAR 2025 South Point 400 Qualifying at Las Vegas: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season shifts from the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway intermediate oval track this weekend for the 2025 South Point 400.

The season’s 33rd points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the seventh race of the playoffs and the first race of the Round of 8. The 1.5-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Roval, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Las Vegas.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the South Point 400 on Sunday, October 12, to compete over 267 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s South Point 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 11, to determine the starting lineup for the opening race of the Round of 8 playoffs.

How to watch the 2025 South Point 400 qualifying at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 South Point 400 qualifying at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Las Vegas playoff race weekend are

USA

The Cup qualifying for the Las Vegas playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:40 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:40 p.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Las Vegas race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:10 a.m. IST on Sunday (October 12).

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Las Vegas playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 12:40 a.m. GMT.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 8:40 a.m. ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the South Point 400?

After finishing P23 in last week’s race at Charlotte Roval, Denny Hamlin gained the top spot in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4036 points. Ryan Blaney stands second with 4034 points.

Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 4032 points, is followed by William Byron (4032) and Christopher Bell (4028), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

