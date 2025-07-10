NASCAR 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Qualifying at Sonoma: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the Chicago Street Course to the Sonoma Raceway for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend.

The season’s 20th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.99-mile-long road course will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Chicago, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Sonoma, California.

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, July 13, to compete over 110 laps and 218.9 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The weekend will kick off with practice on Saturday, July 12, at 1:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 2:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the 20th race of the campaign.

Where to watch the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying at the Sonoma Raceway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying at the Sonoma Raceway:

Saturday, July 12, 2025

1:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the Sonoma race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Sonoma race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2:40 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 12:10 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Sonoma can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:40 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4:40 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Toyota/Save Mart 350?

Despite a DNF result last week at the Chicago Street Race, William Byron has maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 632 points. Chase Elliott stands second with 619 points.

Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 613 points, is followed by Denny Hamlin (589) and Tyler Reddick (584), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

