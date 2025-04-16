NASCAR 2025: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:10 GMT
ARCA RE/MAX Series: Carolina 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series season is off this week, but the Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be held this weekend. Fans are in for a high-octane 10th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 Xfinity and Truck Series season at the Rockingham Speedway on Friday and Sunday. The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval Rockingham is returning to the sport after 11 years.

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 19) before the main race. While 35 drivers begin their weekend on Friday (April 18). The Xfinity event will be over 250 laps in Rockingham, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 254.25 miles.

NASCAR race weather forecast at Rockingham

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s two national series at Rockingham Speedway:

Friday, April 18, 2025

Truck Series Black's Tire 200: High 78°F, Low 65°F, wind 11 to 14 mph, and 3% chance of rain

Saturday, April 19, 2025

ARCA 125: High 83°F, Low 70°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250: High 83°F, Low 70°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire

The 2025 iteration of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Katherine Legge
  23. #33 - Kasey Kahne
  24. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Vicente Salas
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - TBA
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #87 - Austin Green
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Rockingham Speedway on FS1 and CW.

More from Sportskeeda
