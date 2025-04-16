NASCAR 2025: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Rockingham Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series season is off this week, but the Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be held this weekend. Fans are in for a high-octane 10th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 Xfinity and Truck Series season at the Rockingham Speedway on Friday and Sunday. The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval Rockingham is returning to the sport after 11 years.
Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 19) before the main race. While 35 drivers begin their weekend on Friday (April 18). The Xfinity event will be over 250 laps in Rockingham, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 254.25 miles.
NASCAR race weather forecast at Rockingham
Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s two national series at Rockingham Speedway:
Friday, April 18, 2025
Truck Series Black's Tire 200: High 78°F, Low 65°F, wind 11 to 14 mph, and 3% chance of rain
Saturday, April 19, 2025
ARCA 125: High 83°F, Low 70°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, and a 20% chance of rain
Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250: High 83°F, Low 70°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, and a 20% chance of rain
Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire
The 2025 iteration of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:
- #00 - Sheldon Creed
- #07 - Patrick Emerling
- #1 - Carson Kvapil
- #2 - Jesse Love
- #4 - Parker Retzlaff
- #5 - Kris Wright
- #7 - Justin Allgaier
- #8 - Sammy Smith
- #10 - Daniel Dye
- #11 - Josh Williams
- #14 - Garrett Smithley
- #16 - Christian Eckes
- #18 - William Sawalich
- #19 - Justin Bonsignore
- #20 - Brandon Jones
- #21 - Austin Hill
- #25 - Harrison Burton
- #26 - Dean Thompson
- #27 - Jeb Burton
- #28 - Kyle Sieg
- #31 - Blaine Perkins
- #32 - Katherine Legge
- #33 - Kasey Kahne
- #35 - Greg Van Alst
- #39 - Ryan Sieg
- #41 - Sam Mayer
- #42 - Anthony Alfredo
- #44 - Brennan Poole
- #45 - Vicente Salas
- #48 - Nick Sanchez
- #51 - Jeremy Clements
- #53 - TBA
- #54 - Taylor Gray
- #70 - Thomas Annunziata
- #71 - Ryan Ellis
- #74 - Dawson Cram
- #87 - Austin Green
- #88 - Connor Zilisch
- #91 - Josh Bilicki
- #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Rockingham Speedway on FS1 and CW.