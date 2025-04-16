NASCAR 2025: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Rockingham Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series season is off this week, but the Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be held this weekend. Fans are in for a high-octane 10th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 Xfinity and Truck Series season at the Rockingham Speedway on Friday and Sunday. The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval Rockingham is returning to the sport after 11 years.

Ad

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 19) before the main race. While 35 drivers begin their weekend on Friday (April 18). The Xfinity event will be over 250 laps in Rockingham, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 254.25 miles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NASCAR race weather forecast at Rockingham

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s two national series at Rockingham Speedway:

Friday, April 18, 2025

Truck Series Black's Tire 200: High 78°F, Low 65°F, wind 11 to 14 mph, and 3% chance of rain

Saturday, April 19, 2025

ARCA 125: High 83°F, Low 70°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250: High 83°F, Low 70°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire

The 2025 iteration of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #33 - Kasey Kahne #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Vicente Salas #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #87 - Austin Green #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Rockingham Speedway on FS1 and CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More