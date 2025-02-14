  • home icon
NASCAR 2025: Who didn't qualify for Daytona 500? Explore eliminated drivers

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2025 18:37 GMT
AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway, which features a unique qualifying format that determines which drivers make it to the starting lineup for the mega event. This year, a total of 45 drivers entered for 41 spots; several notable drivers failed to qualify for the “Great American Race.”

The qualifying process is highly competitive, especially for “open” cars, making it challenging for them to secure a spot in the prestigious 500-mile race. Following the completion of the Thursday’s Duels qualifying, J.J. Yeley, Chandler Smith, Anthony Alfredo, and B.J. McLeod are four drivers who didn’t qualify for this year’s Daytona 500 field.

As only two spots were left to secure in the Duels qualifying, Justin Allgaier and Corey LaJoie were the two highest finishers among unchartered teams in their respective Duel races and locked their spot into the prestigious NASCAR season opener. That knocked Yeley, Smith, Alfredo, and McLeod out of the starting grid.

36 chartered drivers were already confirmed in the 41-driver field for Daytona 500. Nine open teams were competing for five spots. Out of them, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson locked in their spots via Wednesday’s single-car qualifying.

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves already had a guaranteed spot through NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule, ensuring his entry into the race regardless of qualifying performance. The remaining two were secured by LaJoie and Allgaier.

Daytona 500 starting order, complete lineup for season-opener

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe will lead the field to green on Sunday after winning the pole position for Daytona 500 after posting the fastest lap with a speed of 182.745 mph.

On that note, take a look at the complete 41-car starting lineup for “The Great American Race”:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #43 - Erik Jones
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #10 - Ty Dillon
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #22 - Joey Logano
  11. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  12. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #5 - Kyle Larson
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  27. #60 - Ryan Preece
  28. #51 - Cody Ware
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #7 - Justin Haley
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  37. #38 - Zane Smith
  38. #48 - Alex Bowman
  39. #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  40. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  41. #91 - Helio Castroneves

Edited by Yash Soni
