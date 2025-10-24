  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR 2025 Xfinity 500 Qualifying at Martinsville: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR 2025 Xfinity 500 Qualifying at Martinsville: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season shifts from the Talladega Superspeedway, the longest track, to the Martinsville Speedway, the short track, this weekend for the 2025 Xfinity 500.

Ad

The season’s 35th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the ninth race of the playoffs and the elimination race of the Round of 8. The 0.526-mile-short track will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Talladega, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Martinsville.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 29, to compete over 500 laps and 263 miles.

Ad
Trending
Ad

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Xfinity 500. The weekend will kick off with practice on Saturday, October 25, followed by qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the third race of the Round of 8 playoffs.

How to watch the 2025 Xfinity 500 qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Xfinity 500 qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway:

Ad

Saturday, October 25, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Martinsville playoff race weekend are

USA

The Cup qualifying for the Martinsville playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:40 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Ad

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Martinsville race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:10 a.m. IST on Sunday (October 26).

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Martinsville playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 12:40 a.m. GMT.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 8:40 a.m. ACT on Sunday.

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Xfinity 500?

After winning last week at Talladega, Chase Briscoe gained the top spot in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4116 points. Christopher Bell stands second with 4107 points.

Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 4106 points, is followed by Denny Hamlin (4103) and William Byron (4070), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications