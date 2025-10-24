NASCAR 2025 Xfinity 500 Qualifying at Martinsville: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season shifts from the Talladega Superspeedway, the longest track, to the Martinsville Speedway, the short track, this weekend for the 2025 Xfinity 500.The season’s 35th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the ninth race of the playoffs and the elimination race of the Round of 8. The 0.526-mile-short track will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Talladega, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Martinsville.Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 29, to compete over 500 laps and 263 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Xfinity 500. The weekend will kick off with practice on Saturday, October 25, followed by qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the third race of the Round of 8 playoffs.How to watch the 2025 Xfinity 500 qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Xfinity 500 qualifying at the Martinsville Speedway:Saturday, October 25, 20254:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice5:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Martinsville playoff race weekend areUSAThe Cup qualifying for the Martinsville playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:40 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:40 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Martinsville race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:10 a.m. IST on Sunday (October 26).Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Martinsville playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 12:40 a.m. GMT.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 8:40 a.m. ACT on Sunday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Xfinity 500?After winning last week at Talladega, Chase Briscoe gained the top spot in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4116 points. Christopher Bell stands second with 4107 points.Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 4106 points, is followed by Denny Hamlin (4103) and William Byron (4070), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.