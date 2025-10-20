  • NASCAR
NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:02 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

A total of 34 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe became the latest race winner of the season after winning the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. Hamlin grabbed the lead on the last lap and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Briscoe locked his Championship 4 spot and gained 50 points. He moved to the top place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4116 points. Meanwhile, after a P8 finish at Talladega, Christophe Bell gained 36 points and moved to second place with 4107 points. He is +37 points above the elimination line heading into the Championship 4.

After a P26 finish at Talladega, Kyle Larson gained 20 points and moved to the third spot in the points table with 4106 points. The Hendrick Motorsports star driver has a 36-point cushion above the elimination line.

Meanwhile, Michael McDowell, who started on the front row, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing 17th. He gained 24 points and moved to 21st place in the championship standings with 692 points.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, finished 16th and gained 26 points. He moved to sixth place in the points table with 4068 points. He is 38 points below the elimination line.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 YellaWood 500

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 34th points race of the 2025 season:

  1. Chase Briscoe - 4116
  2. Christopher Bell – 4107
  3. Kyle Larson – 4106
  4. Denny Hamlin - 4103
  5. William Byron - 4070
  6. Joey Logano - 4068
  7. Ryan Blaney - 4059
  8. Chase Elliott - 4044
  9. Tyler Reddick - 2270
  10. Bubba Wallace - 2236
  11. Ross Chastain - 2210
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 2172
  13. Alex Bowman - 2152
  14. Austin Cindric - 2123
  15. Austin Dillon - 2114
  16. Josh Berry - 2093
  17. Chris Buescher - 854
  18. Ryan Preece - 798
  19. Ty Gibbs - 736
  20. Brad Keselowski - 710
  21. Michael McDowell - 692
  22. Kyle Busch - 681
  23. Carson Hocevar - 680
  24. John Hunter Nemechek - 642
  25. Erik Jones - 640
  26. AJ Allmendinger - 639
  27. Zane Smith - 595
  28. Daniel Suarez - 578
  29. Todd Gilliland - 565
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 532
  31. Justin Haley - 518
  32. Ty Dillon - 464
  33. Cole Custer - 454
  34. Noah Gragson - 423
  35. Riley Herbst - 384
  36. Cody Ware - 221
  37. Katherine Legge - 63
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Martinsville Speedway on October 26.

Edited by Yash Soni
