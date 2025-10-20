NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

A total of 34 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe became the latest race winner of the season after winning the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. Hamlin grabbed the lead on the last lap and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Briscoe locked his Championship 4 spot and gained 50 points. He moved to the top place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4116 points. Meanwhile, after a P8 finish at Talladega, Christophe Bell gained 36 points and moved to second place with 4107 points. He is +37 points above the elimination line heading into the Championship 4.After a P26 finish at Talladega, Kyle Larson gained 20 points and moved to the third spot in the points table with 4106 points. The Hendrick Motorsports star driver has a 36-point cushion above the elimination line.Meanwhile, Michael McDowell, who started on the front row, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing 17th. He gained 24 points and moved to 21st place in the championship standings with 692 points.The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, finished 16th and gained 26 points. He moved to sixth place in the points table with 4068 points. He is 38 points below the elimination line.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 YellaWood 500Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 34th points race of the 2025 season:Chase Briscoe - 4116Christopher Bell – 4107Kyle Larson – 4106Denny Hamlin - 4103William Byron - 4070Joey Logano - 4068Ryan Blaney - 4059Chase Elliott - 4044Tyler Reddick - 2270Bubba Wallace - 2236Ross Chastain - 2210Shane van Gisbergen - 2172Alex Bowman - 2152Austin Cindric - 2123Austin Dillon - 2114Josh Berry - 2093Chris Buescher - 854Ryan Preece - 798Ty Gibbs - 736Brad Keselowski - 710Michael McDowell - 692Kyle Busch - 681Carson Hocevar - 680John Hunter Nemechek - 642Erik Jones - 640AJ Allmendinger - 639Zane Smith - 595Daniel Suarez - 578Todd Gilliland - 565Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 532Justin Haley - 518Ty Dillon - 464Cole Custer - 454Noah Gragson - 423Riley Herbst - 384Cody Ware - 221Katherine Legge - 63Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Martinsville Speedway on October 26.