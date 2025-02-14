NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway will host the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the United Rentals 300 this weekend. The first race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 15, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.5 miles in length, Daytona International Speedway is considered one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the track boasts a tri-oval superspeedway.

The 2025 United Rentals 300 will feature 38 drivers out of 39. Just like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 14, at 4:35 pm ET on CW, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday, which will determine the starting lineup for the 120-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill are the defending winner of the United Rentals 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with Joey Gase Motorsports driver/owner Joey Gase running the first lap and Sam Hunt Racing driver Dean Thompson running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 United Rentals 300:

Order - Driver – Metric score

#53 - Joey Gase #91 - Josh Bilicki #24 - Ryan Truex #4 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Jordan Anderson #92 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - JJ Yeley (i) #74 - Carson Ware #42 - Anthony Alfredo #07 - Patrick Emerling #14 - Garrett Smithley #71 - Ryan Ellis #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #27 - Jeb Burton #25 - Harrison Burton #45 - Caesar Bacarella #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #70 - Leland Honeyman #11 - Josh Williams #20 - Brandon Jones #2 - Jesse Love #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #5 - Kris Wright #54 - Taylor Gray #44 - Brennan Poole #8 - Sammy Smith #21 - Austin Hill #00 - Sheldon Creed #41 - Sam Maver #48 - Nick Sanchez #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #10 - Daniel Dye #7 - Justin Allgaier #1 - Carson Kvapil #19 - Justin Bonsignore #88 - Connor Zilisch #26 - Dean Thompson

Watch United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 15, live on FS1 and MRN.

