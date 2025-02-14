NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2025 19:34 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Daytona International Speedway will host the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the United Rentals 300 this weekend. The first race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 15, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.5 miles in length, Daytona International Speedway is considered one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the track boasts a tri-oval superspeedway.

The 2025 United Rentals 300 will feature 38 drivers out of 39. Just like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 14, at 4:35 pm ET on CW, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday, which will determine the starting lineup for the 120-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill are the defending winner of the United Rentals 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with Joey Gase Motorsports driver/owner Joey Gase running the first lap and Sam Hunt Racing driver Dean Thompson running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 United Rentals 300:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. #53 - Joey Gase
  2. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  3. #24 - Ryan Truex
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  6. #92 - CJ McLaughlin
  7. #29 - JJ Yeley (i)
  8. #74 - Carson Ware
  9. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  10. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  13. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  14. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  15. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  19. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #20 - Brandon Jones
  23. #2 - Jesse Love
  24. #16 - Christian Eckes
  25. #18 - William Sawalich
  26. #5 - Kris Wright
  27. #54 - Taylor Gray
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #8 - Sammy Smith
  30. #21 - Austin Hill
  31. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  32. #41 - Sam Maver
  33. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  34. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  35. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  36. #10 - Daniel Dye
  37. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  38. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  39. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  40. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  41. #26 - Dean Thompson

Watch United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 15, live on FS1 and MRN.

