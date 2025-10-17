NASCAR 2025 YellaWood 500 Qualifying at Talladega: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season shifts from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway intermediate track to the Talladega Superspeedway, the longest track, this weekend for the 2025 YellaWood 500.The season’s 34th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the eighth race of the playoffs and the second race of the Round of 8. The 2.66-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Las Vegas, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Talladega.Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 19, to compete over 188 laps and 500 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s YellaWood 500. The weekend will kick off with qualifying on Saturday, October 18, to determine the starting lineup for the second race of the Round of 8 playoffs.How to watch the 2025 YellaWood 500 qualifying at the Talladega Superspeedway?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 YellaWood 500 qualifying at the Talladega Superspeedway:Saturday, October 18, 20251:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Talladega playoff race weekend areUSAThe Cup qualifying for the Talladega playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 6:30 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 1:30 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Talladega race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11 p.m. IST on Sunday (October 19).Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Talladega playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. GMT.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4:30 a.m. ACT on Sunday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the YellaWood 500?After winning last week at Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin gained the top spot in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4090 points. Kyle Larson stands second with 4086 points.Christopher Bell, who follows suit with 4071 points, is followed by Chase Briscoe (4066) and William Byron (4051), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.