NASCAR All-Star Race Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2025?

After the AdventHealth 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 2025 All-Star Race.
The season’s second exhibition event is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (May 18) 250-lap race at the 0.625-mile short oval track.
The All-Star Race winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the All-Star Race boasts a prize pool of $2,421,400. While All-Star Open will reward the winner with $581,100.
Live action of the 2025 All-Star main event will be broadcast live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the All-Star Race 2025?
All 23 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
“Purses for North Wilkesboro including all payouts, all positions and any charter obligation payouts for Cup: Cup All-Star: $2,421,400 Cup Open: $581,100 Truck: $782,900”
All-Star Race Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the North Wilkesboro Speedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 All-Star Race winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s All-Star Race winner at North Wilkesboro will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $2,421,400, which means a check of around $193,712 to $242,140.
Explore the 2025 All-Star NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $2,421,400, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice, qualifying, and Pit Crew Challenges on Friday (May 16), followed by heat races before the main event on Sunday night. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on F1.
List of NASCAR All-Star winners
- 1985: Darrell Waltrip
- 1986: Bill Elliott
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Terry Labonte
- 1989: Rusty Wallace
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Davey Allison
- 1992: Davey Allison
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Geoff Bodine
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Michael Waltrip
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Mark Martin
- 1999: Terry Labonte
- 2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2001: Jeff Gordon
- 2002: Ryan Newman
- 2003: Jimmie Johnson
- 2004: Matt Kenseth
- 2005: Mark Martin
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson
- 2007: Kevin Harvick
- 2008: Kasey Kahne
- 2009: Tony Stewart
- 2010: Kurt Busch
- 2011: Carl Edwards
- 2012: Jimmie Johnson
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2014: Jamie McMurray
- 2015: Denny Hamlin
- 2016: Joey Logano
- 2017: Kyle Busch
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Kyle Larson
- 2020: Chase Elliott
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Ryan Blaney
- 2023: Kyle Larson
- 2024: Joey Logano
