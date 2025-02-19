NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Qualifying at Atlanta: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the superspeedway of Daytona International Speedway to the intermediate track of Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 this weekend.

Ad

The season’s second points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started. Fresh off the chaotic race at Daytona, it will be interesting to see how drivers adjust with the unknown challenges in Hampton, Georgia’s Atlanta track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday (February 23) to compete over 260 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. The weekend will kick off with qualifying on Saturday (Feb. 22) to determine the starting lineup for the second race of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last year, an eventful weekend in Atlanta saw Daniel Suarez taking the checkered flag and securing his direct spot in the playoffs.

Where to watch the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway:

Saturday, February 22, 2025

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Atlanta Spring weekend’s qualifying are:

Ad

USA

The qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 4:30 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 4:30 am ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 10 pm IST on Saturday.

Ad

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 6:30 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 3:30 am ACT on Saturday.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table ahead of the Atlanta race?

After winning the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway last week, William Byron gained the second spot in the Cup Series points table with 50 points. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands second with 51 points. He finished seventh last week.

Byron is followed by Austin Cindric with 48 points, Tyler Reddick with 44 points, and Alex Bowman with 42 points to complete the top five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"