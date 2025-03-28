  • home icon
NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Martinsville Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 28, 2025 19:39 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

After the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the 2025 Cook Out 400.

The season’s seventh race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Martinsville Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 30) 400-lap race at the 0.526-mile-short oval track.

The Cook Out 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Martinsville Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Martinsville race can be enjoyed live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

What is the prize money for the Cook Out 400 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia:

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts for all positions and all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Cook Out 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Martinsville Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, the winner of this year’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Martinsville Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 29), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Prime.

List of Martinsville Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

  1. 1950: Curtis Turner
  2. 1951: Curtis Turner
  3. 1952: Dick Rathmann
  4. 1953: Lee Petty
  5. 1954: Jim Paschal
  6. 1955: Tim Flock
  7. 1956: Buck Baker
  8. 1957: Buck Baker
  9. 1958: Bob Welborn
  10. 1959: Lee Petty
  11. 1960: Richard Petty
  12. 1961*: Fred Lorenzen
  13. 1961:Junior Johnson
  14. 1962: Richard Petty
  15. 1963: Richard Petty
  16. 1964: Fred Lorenzen
  17. 1965: Fred Lorenzen
  18. 1966: Jim Paschal
  19. 1967: Richard Petty
  20. 1968: Cale Yarborough
  21. 1969: Richard Petty
  22. 1970: Bobby Isaac
  23. 1971: Richard Petty
  24. 1972: Richard Petty
  25. 1973: David Pearson
  26. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  27. 1975: Richard Petty
  28. 1976: Darrell Waltrip
  29. 1977: Cale Yarborough
  30. 1978: Darrell Waltrip
  31. 1979: Richard Petty
  32. 1980: Darrell Waltrip
  33. 1981: Morgan Shepherd
  34. 1982: Harry Gant
  35. 1983: Darrell Waltrip
  36. 1984: Geoffrey Bodine
  37. 1985: Harry Gant
  38. 1986: Ricky Rudd
  39. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  40. 1988: Dale Earnhardt
  41. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  42. 1990: Geoffrey Bodine
  43. 1991: Dale Earnhardt
  44. 1992: Mark Martin
  45. 1993: Rusty Wallace
  46. 1994: Rusty Wallace
  47. 1995: Rusty Wallace
  48. 1996: Rusty Wallace
  49. 1997: Jeff Gordon
  50. 1998: Bobby Hamilton
  51. 1999: John Andretti
  52. 2000: Mark Martin
  53. 2001: Dale Jarrett
  54. 2002: Bobby Labonte
  55. 2003: Jeff Gordon
  56. 2004: Rusty Wallace
  57. 2005: Jeff Gordon
  58. 2006: Tony Stewart
  59. 2007: Jimmie Johnson
  60. 2008: Denny Hamlin
  61. 2009: Jimmie Johnson
  62. 2010: Denny Hamlin
  63. 2011: Kevin Harvick
  64. 2012: Ryan Newman
  65. 2013: Jimmie Johnson
  66. 2014: Kurt Busch
  67. 2015: Denny Hamlin
  68. 2016: Kyle Busch
  69. 2017: Brad Keselowski
  70. 2018: Clint Bowyer
  71. 2019: Brad Keselowski
  72. 2020: Martin Truex Jr.
  73. 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
  74. 2022*: William Byron
  75. 2023: Kyle Larson
  76. 2024: William Byron

Edited by Yash Soni
