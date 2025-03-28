NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Martinsville Speedway in 2025?

After the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the 2025 Cook Out 400.

The season’s seventh race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Martinsville Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 30) 400-lap race at the 0.526-mile-short oval track.

The Cook Out 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Martinsville Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Martinsville race can be enjoyed live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

What is the prize money for the Cook Out 400 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia:

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts for all positions and all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Cook Out 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Martinsville Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, the winner of this year’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Martinsville Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 29), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Prime.

List of Martinsville Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

1950: Curtis Turner 1951: Curtis Turner 1952: Dick Rathmann 1953: Lee Petty 1954: Jim Paschal 1955: Tim Flock 1956: Buck Baker 1957: Buck Baker 1958: Bob Welborn 1959: Lee Petty 1960: Richard Petty 1961*: Fred Lorenzen 1961:Junior Johnson 1962: Richard Petty 1963: Richard Petty 1964: Fred Lorenzen 1965: Fred Lorenzen 1966: Jim Paschal 1967: Richard Petty 1968: Cale Yarborough 1969: Richard Petty 1970: Bobby Isaac 1971: Richard Petty 1972: Richard Petty 1973: David Pearson 1974: Cale Yarborough 1975: Richard Petty 1976: Darrell Waltrip 1977: Cale Yarborough 1978: Darrell Waltrip 1979: Richard Petty 1980: Darrell Waltrip 1981: Morgan Shepherd 1982: Harry Gant 1983: Darrell Waltrip 1984: Geoffrey Bodine 1985: Harry Gant 1986: Ricky Rudd 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Dale Earnhardt 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Geoffrey Bodine 1991: Dale Earnhardt 1992: Mark Martin 1993: Rusty Wallace 1994: Rusty Wallace 1995: Rusty Wallace 1996: Rusty Wallace 1997: Jeff Gordon 1998: Bobby Hamilton 1999: John Andretti 2000: Mark Martin 2001: Dale Jarrett 2002: Bobby Labonte 2003: Jeff Gordon 2004: Rusty Wallace 2005: Jeff Gordon 2006: Tony Stewart 2007: Jimmie Johnson 2008: Denny Hamlin 2009: Jimmie Johnson 2010: Denny Hamlin 2011: Kevin Harvick 2012: Ryan Newman 2013: Jimmie Johnson 2014: Kurt Busch 2015: Denny Hamlin 2016: Kyle Busch 2017: Brad Keselowski 2018: Clint Bowyer 2019: Brad Keselowski 2020: Martin Truex Jr. 2021: Martin Truex Jr. 2022*: William Byron 2023: Kyle Larson 2024: William Byron

