NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Martinsville Speedway in 2025?

After the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the 2025 Cook Out 400.
The season’s seventh race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Martinsville Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 30) 400-lap race at the 0.526-mile-short oval track.
The Cook Out 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Martinsville Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.
Live action of the 2025 Martinsville race can be enjoyed live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 pm ET.
What is the prize money for the Cook Out 400 2025?
All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia:
“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts for all positions and all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Cook Out 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Martinsville Speedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, the winner of this year’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Explore the 2025 Martinsville Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 29), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Prime.
List of Martinsville Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners
- 1950: Curtis Turner
- 1951: Curtis Turner
- 1952: Dick Rathmann
- 1953: Lee Petty
- 1954: Jim Paschal
- 1955: Tim Flock
- 1956: Buck Baker
- 1957: Buck Baker
- 1958: Bob Welborn
- 1959: Lee Petty
- 1960: Richard Petty
- 1961*: Fred Lorenzen
- 1961:Junior Johnson
- 1962: Richard Petty
- 1963: Richard Petty
- 1964: Fred Lorenzen
- 1965: Fred Lorenzen
- 1966: Jim Paschal
- 1967: Richard Petty
- 1968: Cale Yarborough
- 1969: Richard Petty
- 1970: Bobby Isaac
- 1971: Richard Petty
- 1972: Richard Petty
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: Cale Yarborough
- 1975: Richard Petty
- 1976: Darrell Waltrip
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1978: Darrell Waltrip
- 1979: Richard Petty
- 1980: Darrell Waltrip
- 1981: Morgan Shepherd
- 1982: Harry Gant
- 1983: Darrell Waltrip
- 1984: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1985: Harry Gant
- 1986: Ricky Rudd
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Dale Earnhardt
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1991: Dale Earnhardt
- 1992: Mark Martin
- 1993: Rusty Wallace
- 1994: Rusty Wallace
- 1995: Rusty Wallace
- 1996: Rusty Wallace
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Bobby Hamilton
- 1999: John Andretti
- 2000: Mark Martin
- 2001: Dale Jarrett
- 2002: Bobby Labonte
- 2003: Jeff Gordon
- 2004: Rusty Wallace
- 2005: Jeff Gordon
- 2006: Tony Stewart
- 2007: Jimmie Johnson
- 2008: Denny Hamlin
- 2009: Jimmie Johnson
- 2010: Denny Hamlin
- 2011: Kevin Harvick
- 2012: Ryan Newman
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2014: Kurt Busch
- 2015: Denny Hamlin
- 2016: Kyle Busch
- 2017: Brad Keselowski
- 2018: Clint Bowyer
- 2019: Brad Keselowski
- 2020: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2022*: William Byron
- 2023: Kyle Larson
- 2024: William Byron