NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Richmond Raceway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 14, 2025 14:00 GMT
Syndication: The Progress-Index - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

After the Watkins Glen race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400. The season’s 25th race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Richmond Raceway oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 16) 400-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.75-mile short track.

The winner of the Cook Out 400 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Richmond race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Cook Out 400 winner at Richmond Raceway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Richmond Cup Series race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Cook Out 400 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Richmond, Virginia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Richmond, Virginia. He wrote:

“Purses for Richmond weekend include all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending points fund, contingency awards, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts based on participating and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Richmond NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Friday, August 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET and the Cook Out 400 main event on Saturday. Practice and qualifying races at Richmond can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Richmond race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1958: Speedy Thompson
  2. 1959: Cotton Owens
  3. 1960: Speedy Thompson
  4. 1961: Joe Weatherly
  5. 1962: Joe Weatherly
  6. 1963: Ned Jarrett
  7. 1964: Cotton Owens
  8. 1965: David Pearson
  9. 1966: David Pearson
  10. 1967: Richard Petty
  11. 1968: Richard Petty
  12. 1969: Bobby Allison
  13. 1970: Richard Petty
  14. 1971: Richard Petty
  15. 1972: Richard Petty
  16. 1973: Richard Petty
  17. 1974: Richard Petty
  18. 1975: Darrell Waltrip
  19. 1976: Cale Yarborough
  20. 1977: Neil Bonnett
  21. 1978: Darrell Waltrip
  22. 1979: Bobby Allison
  23. 1980: Bobby Allison
  24. 1981: Benny Parsons
  25. 1982: Bobby Allison
  26. 1983: Bobby Allison
  27. 1984: Darrell Waltrip
  28. 1985: Darrell Waltrip
  29. 1986: Tim Richmond
  30. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  31. 1988*: Davey Allison
  32. 1989: Rusty Wallace
  33. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  34. 1991*: Harry Gant
  35. 1992: Rusty Wallace
  36. 1993: Rusty Wallace
  37. 1994: Terry Labonte
  38. 1995: Rusty Wallace
  39. 1996: Ernie Irvan
  40. 1997: Dale Jarrett
  41. 1998: Jeff Burton
  42. 1999: Tony Stewart
  43. 2000: Jeff Gordon
  44. 2001: Ricky Rudd
  45. 2002: Matt Kenseth
  46. 2003: Ryan Newman
  47. 2004: Jeremy Mayfield
  48. 2005: Kurt Busch
  49. 2006: Kevin Harvick
  50. 2007: Jimmie Johnson
  51. 2008: Jimmie Johnson
  52. 2009: Denny Hamlin
  53. 2010: Denny Hamlin
  54. 2011: Kevin Harvick
  55. 2012: Clint Bowyer
  56. 2013: Carl Edwards
  57. 2014: Brad Keselowski
  58. 2015: Matt Kenseth
  59. 2016: Denny Hamlin
  60. 2017: Kyle Larson
  61. 2018: Kyle Busch
  62. 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
  63. 2020: Brad Keselowski
  64. 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
  65. 2022: Kevin Harvick
  66. 2023: Chris Buescher
  67. 2024: Austin Dillon
