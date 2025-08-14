NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Richmond Raceway in 2025?

After the Watkins Glen race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400. The season’s 25th race is expected to be full of exciting action.
The Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Richmond Raceway oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 16) 400-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.75-mile short track.
The winner of the Cook Out 400 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Richmond race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Cook Out 400 winner at Richmond Raceway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.
Live action of the 2025 Richmond Cup Series race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Cook Out 400 2025?
All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Richmond, Virginia.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Richmond, Virginia. He wrote:
“Purses for Richmond weekend include all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending points fund, contingency awards, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts based on participating and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Richmond NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Friday, August 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET and the Cook Out 400 main event on Saturday. Practice and qualifying races at Richmond can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Richmond race winners
Years – Driver
- 1958: Speedy Thompson
- 1959: Cotton Owens
- 1960: Speedy Thompson
- 1961: Joe Weatherly
- 1962: Joe Weatherly
- 1963: Ned Jarrett
- 1964: Cotton Owens
- 1965: David Pearson
- 1966: David Pearson
- 1967: Richard Petty
- 1968: Richard Petty
- 1969: Bobby Allison
- 1970: Richard Petty
- 1971: Richard Petty
- 1972: Richard Petty
- 1973: Richard Petty
- 1974: Richard Petty
- 1975: Darrell Waltrip
- 1976: Cale Yarborough
- 1977: Neil Bonnett
- 1978: Darrell Waltrip
- 1979: Bobby Allison
- 1980: Bobby Allison
- 1981: Benny Parsons
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1983: Bobby Allison
- 1984: Darrell Waltrip
- 1985: Darrell Waltrip
- 1986: Tim Richmond
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988*: Davey Allison
- 1989: Rusty Wallace
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991*: Harry Gant
- 1992: Rusty Wallace
- 1993: Rusty Wallace
- 1994: Terry Labonte
- 1995: Rusty Wallace
- 1996: Ernie Irvan
- 1997: Dale Jarrett
- 1998: Jeff Burton
- 1999: Tony Stewart
- 2000: Jeff Gordon
- 2001: Ricky Rudd
- 2002: Matt Kenseth
- 2003: Ryan Newman
- 2004: Jeremy Mayfield
- 2005: Kurt Busch
- 2006: Kevin Harvick
- 2007: Jimmie Johnson
- 2008: Jimmie Johnson
- 2009: Denny Hamlin
- 2010: Denny Hamlin
- 2011: Kevin Harvick
- 2012: Clint Bowyer
- 2013: Carl Edwards
- 2014: Brad Keselowski
- 2015: Matt Kenseth
- 2016: Denny Hamlin
- 2017: Kyle Larson
- 2018: Kyle Busch
- 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2020: Brad Keselowski
- 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2022: Kevin Harvick
- 2023: Chris Buescher
- 2024: Austin Dillon
