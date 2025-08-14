NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Richmond Raceway in 2025?

After the Watkins Glen race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400. The season’s 25th race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Richmond Raceway oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 16) 400-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.75-mile short track.

The winner of the Cook Out 400 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Richmond race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Cook Out 400 winner at Richmond Raceway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of around $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Richmond Cup Series race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Cook Out 400 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Richmond, Virginia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Richmond, Virginia. He wrote:

“Purses for Richmond weekend include all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending points fund, contingency awards, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts based on participating and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 Richmond NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Friday, August 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET and the Cook Out 400 main event on Saturday. Practice and qualifying races at Richmond can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Richmond race winners

Years – Driver

1958: Speedy Thompson 1959: Cotton Owens 1960: Speedy Thompson 1961: Joe Weatherly 1962: Joe Weatherly 1963: Ned Jarrett 1964: Cotton Owens 1965: David Pearson 1966: David Pearson 1967: Richard Petty 1968: Richard Petty 1969: Bobby Allison 1970: Richard Petty 1971: Richard Petty 1972: Richard Petty 1973: Richard Petty 1974: Richard Petty 1975: Darrell Waltrip 1976: Cale Yarborough 1977: Neil Bonnett 1978: Darrell Waltrip 1979: Bobby Allison 1980: Bobby Allison 1981: Benny Parsons 1982: Bobby Allison 1983: Bobby Allison 1984: Darrell Waltrip 1985: Darrell Waltrip 1986: Tim Richmond 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988*: Davey Allison 1989: Rusty Wallace 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991*: Harry Gant 1992: Rusty Wallace 1993: Rusty Wallace 1994: Terry Labonte 1995: Rusty Wallace 1996: Ernie Irvan 1997: Dale Jarrett 1998: Jeff Burton 1999: Tony Stewart 2000: Jeff Gordon 2001: Ricky Rudd 2002: Matt Kenseth 2003: Ryan Newman 2004: Jeremy Mayfield 2005: Kurt Busch 2006: Kevin Harvick 2007: Jimmie Johnson 2008: Jimmie Johnson 2009: Denny Hamlin 2010: Denny Hamlin 2011: Kevin Harvick 2012: Clint Bowyer 2013: Carl Edwards 2014: Brad Keselowski 2015: Matt Kenseth 2016: Denny Hamlin 2017: Kyle Larson 2018: Kyle Busch 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2020: Brad Keselowski 2021: Martin Truex Jr. 2022: Kevin Harvick 2023: Chris Buescher 2024: Austin Dillon

