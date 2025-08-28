NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2025?

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 28, 2025 18:04 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

After the regular season finale Daytona race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. The season’s first playoff race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (August 31) 367-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.366-mile-long track.

The winner of the Cook Out Southern 500 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Darlington playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $10,447,135. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Cook Out Southern 500 winner at Darlington Raceway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $10,447,135, which means a check of around $835,771 and $1,044,714.

Live action of the 2025 Darlington playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and MRN on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Cook Out Southern 500 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina. He wrote:

“Purses for Darlington and Portland with all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end pts fund contributions, etc; for Cup includes all charter payouts. Cup (Darlington): $10,447,135 Xfinity (Portland): $1,651,939 Trucks (Darlington): $$782,900”
Explore the 2025 Darlington playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $10,447,135, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 30, at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET, followed by the Cook Out Southern 500 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Darlington can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Darlington playoff race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1950: Johnny Mantz
  2. 1951: Herb Thomas
  3. 1952: Fonty Flock
  4. 1953: Buck Baker
  5. 1954: Herb Thomas
  6. 1955: Herb Thomas
  7. 1956: Curtis Turner
  8. 1957: Speedy Thompson
  9. 1958: Fireball Roberts
  10. 1959: Jim Reed
  11. 1960: Buck Baker
  12. 1961: Nelson Stacy
  13. 1962: Larry Frank
  14. 1963: Fireball Roberts
  15. 1964: Buck Baker
  16. 1965: Ned Jarrett
  17. 1966: Darel Dieringer
  18. 1967: Richard Petty
  19. 1968: Cale Yarborough
  20. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  21. 1970: Buddy Baker
  22. 1971: Bobby Allison
  23. 1972: Bobby Allison
  24. 1973: Cale Yarborough
  25. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  26. 1975: Bobby Allison
  27. 1976: David Pearson
  28. 1977: David Pearson
  29. 1978: Cale Yarborough
  30. 1979: David Pearson
  31. 1980: Terry Labonte
  32. 1981: Neil Bonnett
  33. 1982: Cale Yarborough
  34. 1983: Bobby Allison
  35. 1984: Harry Gant
  36. 1985: Bill Elliott*
  37. 1986: Tim Richmond
  38. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  39. 1988: Bill Elliott
  40. 1989: Dale Earnhardt
  41. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  42. 1991: Harry Gant
  43. 1992: Darrell Waltrip
  44. 1993: Mark Martin
  45. 1994: Bill Elliott
  46. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  47. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  48. 1997: Jeff Gordon*
  49. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  50. 1999: Jeff Burton
  51. 2000: Bobby Labonte
  52. 2001: Ward Burton
  53. 2002: Jeff Gordon
  54. 2003: Terry Labonte
  55. 2004*: Jimmie Johnson
  56. 2005: Greg Biffle
  57. 2006: Greg Biffle
  58. 2007: Jeff Gordon
  59. 2008: Kyle Busch
  60. 2009: Mark Martin
  61. 2010: Denny Hamlin
  62. 2011: Regan Smith
  63. 2012: Jimmie Johnson
  64. 2013: Matt Kenseth
  65. 2014: Kevin Harvick
  66. 2015: Carl Edwards
  67. 2016: Martin Truex Jr.
  68. 2017: Denny Hamlin
  69. 2018: Brad Keselowski
  70. 2019: Erik Jones
  71. 2020: Kevin Harvick
  72. 2021: Denny Hamlin
  73. 2022: Erik Jones
  74. 2023: Kyle Larson
  75. 2024: Chase Briscoe
