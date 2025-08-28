NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2025?

After the regular season finale Daytona race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. The season’s first playoff race is expected to be full of exciting action.The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (August 31) 367-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.366-mile-long track.The winner of the Cook Out Southern 500 will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Darlington playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $10,447,135. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.According to this assumption, this year’s Cook Out Southern 500 winner at Darlington Raceway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $10,447,135, which means a check of around $835,771 and $1,044,714.Live action of the 2025 Darlington playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and MRN on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.What is the prize money for the Cook Out Southern 500 2025?All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina. He wrote:“Purses for Darlington and Portland with all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end pts fund contributions, etc; for Cup includes all charter payouts. Cup (Darlington): $10,447,135 Xfinity (Portland): $1,651,939 Trucks (Darlington): $$782,900”Explore the 2025 Darlington playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per positionAfter deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $10,447,135, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 30, at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET, followed by the Cook Out Southern 500 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Darlington can be watched on truTV.List of NASCAR Darlington playoff race winnersYears – Driver1950: Johnny Mantz1951: Herb Thomas1952: Fonty Flock1953: Buck Baker1954: Herb Thomas1955: Herb Thomas1956: Curtis Turner1957: Speedy Thompson1958: Fireball Roberts1959: Jim Reed1960: Buck Baker1961: Nelson Stacy1962: Larry Frank1963: Fireball Roberts1964: Buck Baker1965: Ned Jarrett1966: Darel Dieringer1967: Richard Petty1968: Cale Yarborough1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough1970: Buddy Baker1971: Bobby Allison1972: Bobby Allison1973: Cale Yarborough1974: Cale Yarborough1975: Bobby Allison1976: David Pearson1977: David Pearson1978: Cale Yarborough1979: David Pearson1980: Terry Labonte1981: Neil Bonnett1982: Cale Yarborough1983: Bobby Allison1984: Harry Gant1985: Bill Elliott*1986: Tim Richmond1987: Dale Earnhardt1988: Bill Elliott1989: Dale Earnhardt1990: Dale Earnhardt1991: Harry Gant1992: Darrell Waltrip1993: Mark Martin1994: Bill Elliott1995: Jeff Gordon1996: Jeff Gordon1997: Jeff Gordon*1998: Jeff Gordon1999: Jeff Burton2000: Bobby Labonte2001: Ward Burton2002: Jeff Gordon2003: Terry Labonte2004*: Jimmie Johnson2005: Greg Biffle2006: Greg Biffle2007: Jeff Gordon2008: Kyle Busch2009: Mark Martin2010: Denny Hamlin2011: Regan Smith2012: Jimmie Johnson2013: Matt Kenseth2014: Kevin Harvick2015: Carl Edwards2016: Martin Truex Jr.2017: Denny Hamlin2018: Brad Keselowski2019: Erik Jones2020: Kevin Harvick2021: Denny Hamlin2022: Erik Jones2023: Kyle Larson2024: Chase Briscoe