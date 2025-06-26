NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

EchoPark Speedway is ready to host the 56th annual Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series' 18th race, a 260-lap contest, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.

The EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, boasts a 1.54-mile-long tri-oval speedway. The track hosted the first Quaker State 400 in 1960, and it features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

Apart from making a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the EchoPark Speedway track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The Quaker State 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, there’s no practice race this week, and the qualifying session will open Cup weekend on Friday, June 27, at 5:05 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the EchoPark Cup race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400, which will be held at EchoPark Speedway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver David Starr running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin running the second lap. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400:

Driver—Metric Score

David Starr - 42.500 Connor Zilisch - 41.900 Corey LaJoie - 41.000 BJ McLeod - 40.100 Riley Herbst - 36.400 Ty Dillon - 33.000 Cody Ware - 31.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 31.000 Michael McDowell - 30.800 Bubba Wallace - 29.100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.200 Todd Gilliland - 28.000 Noah Gragson - 25.700 Cole Custer - 25.600 Zane Smith - 25.000 Austin Dillon - 24.600 Tyler Reddick - 24.500 Justin Haley - 22.000 Ross Chastain - 20.600 AJ Allmendinger - 19.800 Kyle Busch - 19.700 William Byron - 19.200 Daniel Suarez - 18.600 Carson Hocevar - 18.600 Ty Gibbs - 16.700 Brad Keselowski - 15.300 Erik Jones - 14.500 Joey Logano - 14.200 Josh Berry - 13.200 Christopher Bell - 13.100 Alex Bowman - 11.900 John Hunter Nemechek - 10.800 Austin Cindric - 10.600 Ryan Preece - 10.100 Chris Buescher - 6.100 Kyle Larson - 5.500 Chase Elliott - 5.000 Ryan Blaney - 3.900 Chase Briscoe - 3.400 Denny Hamlin - 2.300

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at EchoPark Speedway on Friday and Saturday on TNT Sports.

