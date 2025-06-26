NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 26, 2025 14:49 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark (Source: Getty Images)

EchoPark Speedway is ready to host the 56th annual Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series' 18th race, a 260-lap contest, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.

The EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, boasts a 1.54-mile-long tri-oval speedway. The track hosted the first Quaker State 400 in 1960, and it features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

Apart from making a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the EchoPark Speedway track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The Quaker State 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, there’s no practice race this week, and the qualifying session will open Cup weekend on Friday, June 27, at 5:05 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the EchoPark Cup race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400, which will be held at EchoPark Speedway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver David Starr running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin running the second lap. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400:

Driver—Metric Score

  1. David Starr - 42.500
  2. Connor Zilisch - 41.900
  3. Corey LaJoie - 41.000
  4. BJ McLeod - 40.100
  5. Riley Herbst - 36.400
  6. Ty Dillon - 33.000
  7. Cody Ware - 31.100
  8. Shane van Gisbergen - 31.000
  9. Michael McDowell - 30.800
  10. Bubba Wallace - 29.100
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.200
  12. Todd Gilliland - 28.000
  13. Noah Gragson - 25.700
  14. Cole Custer - 25.600
  15. Zane Smith - 25.000
  16. Austin Dillon - 24.600
  17. Tyler Reddick - 24.500
  18. Justin Haley - 22.000
  19. Ross Chastain - 20.600
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 19.800
  21. Kyle Busch - 19.700
  22. William Byron - 19.200
  23. Daniel Suarez - 18.600
  24. Carson Hocevar - 18.600
  25. Ty Gibbs - 16.700
  26. Brad Keselowski - 15.300
  27. Erik Jones - 14.500
  28. Joey Logano - 14.200
  29. Josh Berry - 13.200
  30. Christopher Bell - 13.100
  31. Alex Bowman - 11.900
  32. John Hunter Nemechek - 10.800
  33. Austin Cindric - 10.600
  34. Ryan Preece - 10.100
  35. Chris Buescher - 6.100
  36. Kyle Larson - 5.500
  37. Chase Elliott - 5.000
  38. Ryan Blaney - 3.900
  39. Chase Briscoe - 3.400
  40. Denny Hamlin - 2.300

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at EchoPark Speedway on Friday and Saturday on TNT Sports.

Edited by Yash Soni
