NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

EchoPark Speedway is ready to host the 56th annual Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series' 18th race, a 260-lap contest, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.
The EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, boasts a 1.54-mile-long tri-oval speedway. The track hosted the first Quaker State 400 in 1960, and it features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.
Apart from making a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the EchoPark Speedway track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend.
The Quaker State 400 will feature 40 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, there’s no practice race this week, and the qualifying session will open Cup weekend on Friday, June 27, at 5:05 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the EchoPark Cup race.
Qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400, which will be held at EchoPark Speedway this weekend.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver David Starr running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin running the second lap. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Quaker State 400:
Driver—Metric Score
- David Starr - 42.500
- Connor Zilisch - 41.900
- Corey LaJoie - 41.000
- BJ McLeod - 40.100
- Riley Herbst - 36.400
- Ty Dillon - 33.000
- Cody Ware - 31.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 31.000
- Michael McDowell - 30.800
- Bubba Wallace - 29.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.200
- Todd Gilliland - 28.000
- Noah Gragson - 25.700
- Cole Custer - 25.600
- Zane Smith - 25.000
- Austin Dillon - 24.600
- Tyler Reddick - 24.500
- Justin Haley - 22.000
- Ross Chastain - 20.600
- AJ Allmendinger - 19.800
- Kyle Busch - 19.700
- William Byron - 19.200
- Daniel Suarez - 18.600
- Carson Hocevar - 18.600
- Ty Gibbs - 16.700
- Brad Keselowski - 15.300
- Erik Jones - 14.500
- Joey Logano - 14.200
- Josh Berry - 13.200
- Christopher Bell - 13.100
- Alex Bowman - 11.900
- John Hunter Nemechek - 10.800
- Austin Cindric - 10.600
- Ryan Preece - 10.100
- Chris Buescher - 6.100
- Kyle Larson - 5.500
- Chase Elliott - 5.000
- Ryan Blaney - 3.900
- Chase Briscoe - 3.400
- Denny Hamlin - 2.300
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at EchoPark Speedway on Friday and Saturday on TNT Sports.
