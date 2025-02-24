NASCAR Cup Series points table: Where drivers stand after 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Two races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the second winner of the season, winning the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23.

In a thrilling Atlanta race, Bell held off Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in overtime when the caution flag flew on the final lap.

The 400-mile Atlanta Spring race is done and dusted. On behalf of the driver’s finish in Sunday’s final result standings, they received points, which will determine the top 16 playoff drivers after the regular season.

The victory at the Ambetter Health 400 earned Christopher Bell his spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He moved to eighth position in the points table with 53 points.

With a P4 finish, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands at the top of the 2025 Cup points table with 84 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 12th and stands 16th in the points table with 46 points.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, who finished 19th, gained 28 points and stands second in the points table with 62 points.

John Hunter Nemechek stands third, followed by William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Ambetter Health 400

Here is an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released Cup Series points table after the second points race of the 2025 season:

Ryan Blaney - 84 Tyler Reddick - 62 John Hunter Nemechek - 61 William Byron - 60 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 58 Austin Cindric - 57 Alex Bowman - 53 Christopher Bell - 53 Kyle Larson - 51 Denny Hamlin - 51 Michael McDowell – 51 Chase Briscoe - 51 Chase Elliott - 50 Bubba Wallace - 48 Chris Buescher - 47 Erik Jones - 46 Joey Logano - 46 Carson Hocevar - 42 Riley Herbst - 40 Ty Dillon - 39 Austin Dillon - 39 Ross Chastain - 37 Kyle Busch - 35 Daniel Suarez - 33 Todd Gilliland - 32 Justin Haley - 31 AJ Allmendinger - 29 Zane Smith - 27 Ty Gibbs - 26 Ryan Preece - 24 Corey LaJoie - 21 Brad Keselowski - 21 Shane van Gisbergen - 18 Cole Custer - 17 Josh Berry - 13 Noah Gragson - 12 Cody Ware – 4 J.J. Yeley - 1

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Circuit of The Americas on March 2, 2025.

