NASCAR Cup Series points table: Where drivers stand after 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

It was a memorable start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with the blockbuster Daytona 500 on Sunday (February 16). The results of the Daytona 500 once again came down to a late-race incident in overtime.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won back-to-back Daytona 500s after some brilliant maneuvering on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. The win marked the 10th victory in the Daytona 500 for Rick Hendrick-led HMS.

The 500-mile iconic NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is done and dusted. On behalf of the driver’s finish in Sunday’s final result standings, they received points that will determine the top-16 playoff drivers after the regular season.

The victory at the Daytona 500 earned William Byron his spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and he currently stands at second place in the points table with 50 points.

With a P7 finish, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands at the top of the 2025 Cup points table with 51 points, just one point ahead of Byron.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, who finished runner-up, gained 44 points and stands fourth in the points table.

Austin Cindric stands third, followed by Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson, John Hunter Nemechek, and Chase Briscoe to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Daytona 500

Here is an updated list of 45 drivers in the latest released Cup Series points table after the first points race of the 2025 season:

Ryan Blaney - 51 William Byron - 50 Austin Cindric - 48 Tyler Reddick - 44 Alex Bowman - 42 Chris Buescher - 40 Erik Jones - 40 Jimmie Johnson - 34 John Hunter Nemechek - 34 Chase Briscoe - 33 Chase Elliott - 33 Ty Dillon - 31 Daniel Suarez - 29 Michael McDowell - 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 26 Ty Gibbs - 21 Joey Logano - 21 Riley Herbst - 20 Corey LaJoie - 20 Denny Hamlin - 20 Brad Keselowski - 20 Todd Gilliland - 20 Bubba Wallace - 20 Justin Haley - 18 Austin Dillon - 18 Kyle Larson - 17 Cole Custer - 16 Christopher Bell - 13 Cody Ware - 12 Noah Gragson - 9 Ross Chastain - 8 Carson Hocevar - 7 AJ Allmendinger - 6 Ryan Preece - 5 Kyle Busch - 5 Shane van Gisbergen - 4 Zane Smith - 1 Josh Berry - 1 Martin Truex Jr. - 1 Helio Castroneves - 0

Watch drivers and teams next at Auto Club Speedway on February 23, 2025.

