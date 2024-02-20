NASCAR Daytona 500 past winners: Last 10 years' winners list explored

The 66th Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 19. “The Great American Race” is one of the most popular NASCAR races of the season, and is held at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. It is an important NASCAR event, as it gives the largest prize and is a race with as many championship points as other Cup Series races.

Here are the last 10 winners of the Daytona 500:

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the race and commemorated his father Dale Earnhardt's legacy, who had won the same event in 1998.

2015: After a rough start of the season, Joey Logano won the “Great American Race."

2016: Denny Hamlin got the victory in the closest finish in the history of NASCAR, 0.01 second.

2017: Kurt Busch came into the limelight with a win in what was a nail-biting finish to the race, with Ford bagging its 15th Daytona 500 triumph.

2018: Austin Dillon’s win was significant to Richard Childress Racing and Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s fans.

2019: Denny Hamlin proved his talent with his second win at the Daytona race.

2020: Denny Hamlin made it to the record books by getting back-to-back wins, and entered the select group of 3-time Daytona 500 winners.

2021: Michael McDowell’s first Cup triumph was thrilling, escaping a last-lap crash.

2022: In his rookie season, Austin Cindric impressed, claiming a victory on the final lap for Team Penske.

2023: Rick Stenhouse Jr. was the winner for JTG Daugherty Racing.

The 2024 Daytona 500 race postponed to Monday Due to weather conditions

Postponed from Sunday to the following day, the NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Daytona 500 will take place on Monday (February 19).

The call was made after two days of heavy downpours. Initially, the race was intended for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, but because of rain, it was postponed, which meant no final Saturday practice.

The season opener, aired by FOX, will be live at 4 p.m. ET on Monday. There are also streaming options on the FOXSports website and app. Motor Racing Network (MRN) will be the radio service provider, with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio airing MRN's coverage. The last time the Daytona Cup Series race was rescheduled was in 2012.