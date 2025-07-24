NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Indianapolis Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

As the dust has settled at the Dover Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The prestigious Brickyard 400 is set to be the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with five regular-season races remaining.
With 160 laps and 400 miles of action coming up, there are a few drivers sports bettors will want to keep an eye on for their daily fantasy sports (DFS). According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Thursday afternoon EST, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin both have the best odds to win at +500.
Larson, the driver of the #5, is the defending Brickyard 400 winner and has three victories this season. Hamlin, the driver of the #11, won this past Sunday at Dover but has yet to win a Brickyard 400. For respective reasons, Larson and Hamlin are both the odds-on favorites this Sunday.
Ryan Blaney comes in with the third-best odds to win at +750. The Team Penske driver finished third in last year's Brickyard 400 after starting seventh. He finished eighth last Sunday at Dover but has two finishes outside the top-35 in the last four races. After a solid showing at Dover and a strong finish last year at Indy, Sunday could be the day Blaney captures the Brickyard 400.
This week is also the final of the first-ever In-Season Challenge. At -280, Ty Gibbs is favored to win the matchup over Ty Dillon (+195). It's a solid strategy to go with Gibbs to win as the driver of the #54 has three top-10 finishes in the last three races. However, Dillon has defied the odds by making it to the final round after starting as the #32 seed. If you like betting underdogs, Dillon could come through on Sunday.
Speaking of underdogs, Brad Keselowski could be one to watch this Sunday at +2200. The driver of the #6 led last year's Brickyard 400 inside the final 10 laps before running out of gas late. If he brings the same speed this Sunday, he could pull off the upset.
Another sleeper pick is two-time Brickyard 400 winner Kyle Busch at +2800. The driver of the #8 was inside the top five in the late laps in last year's race before crashing. Keselowski and Busch are two former Cup champions seeking their first win of 2025.
What time does the Indianapolis NASCAR Cup race start?
Who will be the driver to kiss the yard of bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the victor of the race? That question will be answered when the NASCAR Cup Series field takes to Indianapolis on Sunday for the running of the Brickyard 400.
The green flag is scheduled to drop Sunday at 2 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on TNT or listened to on SiriusXM Satellite. It is the final broadcast of the 2025 NASCAR season for TNT Sports.
