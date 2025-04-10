  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Food City 500
  • NASCAR Food City 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025?

NASCAR Food City 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2025 18:33 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

After the Goodyear 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2025 Food City 500.

Ad

The season’s ninth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 13) 500-lap race at the 0.533-mile-shot concrete oval track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Food City 500 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Bristol Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Bristol race will be broadcast live on FS1 and PRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Food City 500 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee.

Ad

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee:

“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
Ad

Food City 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Bristol Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Food City 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Food City 500 winner at Bristol will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Ad

Explore the 2025 Bristol Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (April 12) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.

Ad

List of Bristol Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

  1. 1961: Joe Weatherly
  2. 1962: Jim Paschal
  3. 1963: Fireball Roberts
  4. 1964: Fred Lorenzen
  5. 1965: Junior Johnson
  6. 1966: Dick Hutcherson
  7. 1967: David Pearson
  8. 1968: David Pearson
  9. 1969: Bobby Allison
  10. 1970: Donnie Allison
  11. 1971: David Pearson
  12. 1972: Bobby Allison
  13. 1973: Cale Yarborough
  14. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  15. 1975: Richard Petty
  16. 1976: Cale Yarborough
  17. 1977: Cale Yarborough
  18. 1978: Darrell Waltrip
  19. 1979: Dale Earnhardt
  20. 1980: Dale Earnhardt
  21. 1981: Darrell Waltrip
  22. 1982: Darrell Waltrip
  23. 1983: Darrell Waltrip
  24. 1984: Darrell Waltrip
  25. 1985: Dale Earnhardt
  26. 1986: Rusty Wallace
  27. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  28. 1988: Bill Elliott
  29. 1989: Rusty Wallace
  30. 1990: Davey Allison
  31. 1991: Rusty Wallace
  32. 1992: Alan Kulwicki
  33. 1993: Rusty Wallace
  34. 1994: Dale Earnhardt
  35. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  36. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  37. 1997: Jeff Gordon
  38. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  39. 1999: Rusty Wallace
  40. 2000: Rusty Wallace
  41. 2001: Elliott Sadler
  42. 2002: Kurt Busch
  43. 2003: Kurt Busch
  44. 2004: Kurt Busch
  45. 2005: Kevin Harvick
  46. 2006: Kurt Busch
  47. 2007: Kyle Busch
  48. 2008: Jeff Burton
  49. 2009: Kyle Busch
  50. 2010: Jimmie Johnson
  51. 2011: Kyle Busch
  52. 2012: Brad Keselowski
  53. 2013: Kasey Kahne
  54. 2014: Carl Edwards
  55. 2015: Matt Kenseth
  56. 2016: Carl Edwards
  57. 2017: Jimmie Johnson
  58. 2018: Kyle Busch
  59. 2019: Kyle Busch
  60. 2020: Brad Keselowski
  61. 2021: Joey Logano
  62. 2022: Kyle Busch
  63. 2023: Christopher Bell
  64. 2024: Denny Hamlin
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications