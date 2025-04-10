NASCAR Food City 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the Goodyear 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2025 Food City 500.

The season’s ninth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 13) 500-lap race at the 0.533-mile-shot concrete oval track.

The Food City 500 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Bristol Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Bristol race will be broadcast live on FS1 and PRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Food City 500 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee:

“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”

Food City 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Bristol Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Food City 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Food City 500 winner at Bristol will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Bristol Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (April 12) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.

List of Bristol Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

1961: Joe Weatherly 1962: Jim Paschal 1963: Fireball Roberts 1964: Fred Lorenzen 1965: Junior Johnson 1966: Dick Hutcherson 1967: David Pearson 1968: David Pearson 1969: Bobby Allison 1970: Donnie Allison 1971: David Pearson 1972: Bobby Allison 1973: Cale Yarborough 1974: Cale Yarborough 1975: Richard Petty 1976: Cale Yarborough 1977: Cale Yarborough 1978: Darrell Waltrip 1979: Dale Earnhardt 1980: Dale Earnhardt 1981: Darrell Waltrip 1982: Darrell Waltrip 1983: Darrell Waltrip 1984: Darrell Waltrip 1985: Dale Earnhardt 1986: Rusty Wallace 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Bill Elliott 1989: Rusty Wallace 1990: Davey Allison 1991: Rusty Wallace 1992: Alan Kulwicki 1993: Rusty Wallace 1994: Dale Earnhardt 1995: Jeff Gordon 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Jeff Gordon 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Rusty Wallace 2000: Rusty Wallace 2001: Elliott Sadler 2002: Kurt Busch 2003: Kurt Busch 2004: Kurt Busch 2005: Kevin Harvick 2006: Kurt Busch 2007: Kyle Busch 2008: Jeff Burton 2009: Kyle Busch 2010: Jimmie Johnson 2011: Kyle Busch 2012: Brad Keselowski 2013: Kasey Kahne 2014: Carl Edwards 2015: Matt Kenseth 2016: Carl Edwards 2017: Jimmie Johnson 2018: Kyle Busch 2019: Kyle Busch 2020: Brad Keselowski 2021: Joey Logano 2022: Kyle Busch 2023: Christopher Bell 2024: Denny Hamlin

