NASCAR Food City 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the Goodyear 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2025 Food City 500.
The season’s ninth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (April 13) 500-lap race at the 0.533-mile-shot concrete oval track.
The Food City 500 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Bristol Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.
Live action of the 2025 Bristol race will be broadcast live on FS1 and PRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Food City 500 2025?
All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee:
“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
Food City 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Bristol Motor Speedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Food City 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Food City 500 winner at Bristol will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Explore the 2025 Bristol Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (April 12) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions will be available on Prime.
List of Bristol Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners
- 1961: Joe Weatherly
- 1962: Jim Paschal
- 1963: Fireball Roberts
- 1964: Fred Lorenzen
- 1965: Junior Johnson
- 1966: Dick Hutcherson
- 1967: David Pearson
- 1968: David Pearson
- 1969: Bobby Allison
- 1970: Donnie Allison
- 1971: David Pearson
- 1972: Bobby Allison
- 1973: Cale Yarborough
- 1974: Cale Yarborough
- 1975: Richard Petty
- 1976: Cale Yarborough
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1978: Darrell Waltrip
- 1979: Dale Earnhardt
- 1980: Dale Earnhardt
- 1981: Darrell Waltrip
- 1982: Darrell Waltrip
- 1983: Darrell Waltrip
- 1984: Darrell Waltrip
- 1985: Dale Earnhardt
- 1986: Rusty Wallace
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Bill Elliott
- 1989: Rusty Wallace
- 1990: Davey Allison
- 1991: Rusty Wallace
- 1992: Alan Kulwicki
- 1993: Rusty Wallace
- 1994: Dale Earnhardt
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Rusty Wallace
- 2000: Rusty Wallace
- 2001: Elliott Sadler
- 2002: Kurt Busch
- 2003: Kurt Busch
- 2004: Kurt Busch
- 2005: Kevin Harvick
- 2006: Kurt Busch
- 2007: Kyle Busch
- 2008: Jeff Burton
- 2009: Kyle Busch
- 2010: Jimmie Johnson
- 2011: Kyle Busch
- 2012: Brad Keselowski
- 2013: Kasey Kahne
- 2014: Carl Edwards
- 2015: Matt Kenseth
- 2016: Carl Edwards
- 2017: Jimmie Johnson
- 2018: Kyle Busch
- 2019: Kyle Busch
- 2020: Brad Keselowski
- 2021: Joey Logano
- 2022: Kyle Busch
- 2023: Christopher Bell
- 2024: Denny Hamlin