NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s All-Star Race schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday, May 16, as the racing action of the season’s second exhibition weekend will kick off at 0.625-mile short track.

The 20 cars are already locked into Sunday’s 250-lap main event, with 18 drivers looking to transfer from the All-Star Open. Only two out of 18 can advance to the main event. The drivers will kick off the weekend with practice, followed by qualifying for Open and All-Star.

The weather forecast for Friday in North Wilkesboro is predicted to be cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible, with a high temperature of 86 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain at the start of the qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 16, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11 am ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

5:05 pm ET – 5:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

6:05 pm ET – 6:45 pm ET: Cup Series Open qualifying

7 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying/Pit Crew Challenge

8:15 pm ET: CARS Tour race (100 laps)

Friday’s NASCAR track action at North Wilkesboro Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the All-Star Open and Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

All-Star Open:

No. 66 Chad Finchum No. 15 Cody Ware No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 41 Cole Custer No. 35 Riley Herbst No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 43 Erik Jones No. 7 Justin Haley No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 38 Zane Smith No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 77 Carson Hocevar No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 23 Bubba Wallace

All-Star Race:

No. 51 Harrison Burton No. 5 Justin Allgaier No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 3 Austin Dillon No. 8 Kyle Busch No. 21 Josh Berry No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 1 Ross Chastain No. 22 Joey Logano No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 45 Tyler Reddick No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 24 William Byron

