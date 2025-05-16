  • home icon
NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s All-Star Race schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 16, 2025 15:27 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday, May 16, as the racing action of the season’s second exhibition weekend will kick off at 0.625-mile short track.

The 20 cars are already locked into Sunday’s 250-lap main event, with 18 drivers looking to transfer from the All-Star Open. Only two out of 18 can advance to the main event. The drivers will kick off the weekend with practice, followed by qualifying for Open and All-Star.

The weather forecast for Friday in North Wilkesboro is predicted to be cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible, with a high temperature of 86 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain at the start of the qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 16, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11 am ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

5:05 pm ET – 5:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

6:05 pm ET – 6:45 pm ET: Cup Series Open qualifying

7 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying/Pit Crew Challenge

8:15 pm ET: CARS Tour race (100 laps)

Friday’s NASCAR track action at North Wilkesboro Speedway will be available on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the All-Star Open and Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

All-Star Open:

  1. No. 66 Chad Finchum
  2. No. 15 Cody Ware
  3. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  4. No. 41 Cole Custer
  5. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  6. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  7. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  8. No. 43 Erik Jones
  9. No. 7 Justin Haley
  10. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  11. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  12. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  13. No. 38 Zane Smith
  14. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  15. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  16. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  17. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  18. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
All-Star Race:

  1. No. 51 Harrison Burton
  2. No. 5 Justin Allgaier
  3. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  4. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  5. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  6. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  7. No. 21 Josh Berry
  8. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  10. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  11. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  12. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  13. No. 22 Joey Logano
  14. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  15. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  16. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  17. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  18. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  19. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  20. No. 24 William Byron
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

bell-icon Manage notifications