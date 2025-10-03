NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval looks like

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:51 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn0

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.32-mile-long road course, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, on Friday, October 3, as the action of the third playoff race kicks off.

NASCAR Truck Series teams will start the day with practice at 11:05 am ET, followed by qualifying at 12:10 pm ET, and then conclude with the Ecosave 250 main event at 3:30 pm ET.

Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday (October 4).

The weather forecast for Friday in Concord, North Carolina, is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

Friday, October 3, 2025

Garage Open

9:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Truck Series

10 am ET – 3 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:05 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Truck Series practice

12:10 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Truck Series race Ecosave 250 (67 laps & 152.76 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be streamed on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on MRN.

Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the 2025 Truck Series Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Carter Fartuch
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #7 - Connor Zilisch
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #16 - Kris Wright
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #20 - Will Rodgers
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Mason Maggio
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #41 - Josh Bilicki
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Andres Perez
  23. #45 - Bayley Currey
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  27. #69 - Tyler Tomassi
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes
Edited by Yash Soni
