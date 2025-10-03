NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.32-mile-long road course, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, on Friday, October 3, as the action of the third playoff race kicks off.NASCAR Truck Series teams will start the day with practice at 11:05 am ET, followed by qualifying at 12:10 pm ET, and then conclude with the Ecosave 250 main event at 3:30 pm ET.Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday (October 4).The weather forecast for Friday in Concord, North Carolina, is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway RovalHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:Friday, October 3, 2025Garage Open9:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Truck Series10 am ET – 3 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity11:05 am ET – 11:55 am ET: Truck Series practice12:10 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying3:30 pm ET: Truck Series race Ecosave 250 (67 laps &amp; 152.76 miles)Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be streamed on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on MRN.Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval: Entry ListBelow is the entry list for the 2025 Truck Series Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:#02 - TBA#1 - Brent Crews#2 - Carter Fartuch#5 - Toni Breidinger#7 - Connor Zilisch#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#16 - Kris Wright#17 - Gio Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#20 - Will Rodgers#22 - Josh Reaume#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Mason Maggio#34 - Layne Riggs#38 - Chandler Smith#41 - Josh Bilicki#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Stewart Friesen#56 - Timmy Hill#62 - Wesley Slimp#69 - Tyler Tomassi#71 - Rajah Caruth#75 - Parker Kligerman#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben Rhodes