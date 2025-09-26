NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA teams are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long track, Kansas Speedway, on Friday, September 26, as the action of the second playoff race kicks off.NASCAR ARCA Menards Series teams will start the day with practice at 4:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:30 pm ET, and then conclude with the main event at 8 pm ET.Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday.The weather forecast for Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, is predicted to be mainly sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees, light, and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Reese's 150 race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Kansas SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway:Friday, September 26, 2025Garage Open12:30 pm ET – 12:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series2 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity4:30 pm ET – 5:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice5:30 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying8 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Reese's 150 race (100 laps &amp; 150 miles)Friday’s NASCAR ARCA Menards Series action at Kansas Speedway will be streamed on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on MRN.Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway: Entry ListBelow is the entry list for the 2025 Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Nick Leitz#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Brenden Queen#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Rajah Caruth#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Justin Bonsignore#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Patrick Staropoli#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Austin Green#35 - TBA#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Mason Massey#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Leland Honeyman#71 - Ryan Ellis#76 - Kole Raz#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - TBA#99 - Matt DiBenedetto