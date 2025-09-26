  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:04 GMT
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs heads to Kansas Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA teams are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long track, Kansas Speedway, on Friday, September 26, as the action of the second playoff race kicks off.

Ad

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series teams will start the day with practice at 4:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:30 pm ET, and then conclude with the main event at 8 pm ET.

Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, is predicted to be mainly sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees, light, and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Reese's 150 race.

Ad
Trending

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway:

Friday, September 26, 2025

Garage Open

12:30 pm ET – 12:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

2 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:30 pm ET – 5:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Reese's 150 race (100 laps & 150 miles)

Ad
Ad

Friday’s NASCAR ARCA Menards Series action at Kansas Speedway will be streamed on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on MRN.

Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the 2025 Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #11 - Brenden Queen
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Austin Green
  24. #35 - TBA
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Mason Massey
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Joey Gase
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #76 - Kole Raz
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  38. #91 - TBA
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications