NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile-short track, Martinsville Speedway, on Friday, October 24, as the action of the sixth playoff race kicks off.NASCAR Truck Series teams will start the day with practice and qualifying at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, and then conclude with the Slim Jim 200 main event at 6 pm ET.Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday (October 25).The weather forecast for Friday in Ridgeway, Virginia, is predicted to be mainly sunny with a high temperature of 63 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway:Friday, October 24, 2025Garage Open12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series9 am ET – 12 am ET: Truck SeriesTrack activity2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying6 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps &amp; 105.2 miles)Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action at Martinsville Speedway will be streamed on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway:Group A:Patrick Staropoli - 40.700Justin Carroll - 40.400Conner Jones - 39.500Timmy Hill - 38.300Norm Benning - 33.500Toni Breidinger - 31.200Casey Mears - 30.300Alan Waller - 30.000Clayton Green - 26.100Bayley Currey - 25.600Brent Crews - 25.000Jake Garcia - 24.500Frankie Muniz - 22.400Jack Wood - 21.900Logan Bearden - 21.300Matt Mills - 20.200Chandler Smith - 18.400Spencer Boyd - 18.300Group B:Andres Perez - 17.000Ben Rhodes - 15.700Connor Mosack - 15.500Tanner Gray - 13.200Brenden Queen - 11.800Matt Crafton - 10.900Dawson Sutton - 9.400Corey LaJoie - 9.200Giovanni Ruggiero - 4.000Grant Enfinger - 27.600Daniel Hemric - 25.900Kaden Honeycutt - 7.900Rajah Caruth - 6.900Tyler Ankrum - 5.400Layne Riggs - 5.300Ty Majeski - 3.600Corey Heim - 1.700