NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s playoff schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:57 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Long John Silvers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile-short track, Martinsville Speedway, on Friday, October 24, as the action of the sixth playoff race kicks off.

NASCAR Truck Series teams will start the day with practice and qualifying at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, and then conclude with the Slim Jim 200 main event at 6 pm ET.

Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will return for their respective practice and qualifying on Saturday (October 25).

The weather forecast for Friday in Ridgeway, Virginia, is predicted to be mainly sunny with a high temperature of 63 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Trending

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, October 24, 2025

Garage Open

12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series

9 am ET – 12 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps & 105.2 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action at Martinsville Speedway will be streamed on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Patrick Staropoli - 40.700
  2. Justin Carroll - 40.400
  3. Conner Jones - 39.500
  4. Timmy Hill - 38.300
  5. Norm Benning - 33.500
  6. Toni Breidinger - 31.200
  7. Casey Mears - 30.300
  8. Alan Waller - 30.000
  9. Clayton Green - 26.100
  10. Bayley Currey - 25.600
  11. Brent Crews - 25.000
  12. Jake Garcia - 24.500
  13. Frankie Muniz - 22.400
  14. Jack Wood - 21.900
  15. Logan Bearden - 21.300
  16. Matt Mills - 20.200
  17. Chandler Smith - 18.400
  18. Spencer Boyd - 18.300
Group B:

  1. Andres Perez - 17.000
  2. Ben Rhodes - 15.700
  3. Connor Mosack - 15.500
  4. Tanner Gray - 13.200
  5. Brenden Queen - 11.800
  6. Matt Crafton - 10.900
  7. Dawson Sutton - 9.400
  8. Corey LaJoie - 9.200
  9. Giovanni Ruggiero - 4.000
  10. Grant Enfinger - 27.600
  11. Daniel Hemric - 25.900
  12. Kaden Honeycutt - 7.900
  13. Rajah Caruth - 6.900
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 5.400
  15. Layne Riggs - 5.300
  16. Ty Majeski - 3.600
  17. Corey Heim - 1.700
Edited by Yash Soni
